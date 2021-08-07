Rabindranath Tagore Death Anniversary 2021: Top inspirational quotes by India’s first Nobel laureate

Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add color to my sunset sky. (Image: Pixabay)

Let your life lightly dance on the edges of Time like dew on the tip of a leaf. (Image: Pixabay)

Reach high, for stars lie hidden in you. Dream deep, for every dream precedes the goal. (Image: Pixabay)

Don't limit a child to your own learning, for he was born in another time. (Image: Pixabay)

Trees are the earth's endless effort to speak to the listening heaven. (Image: Pixabay)

Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom. (Image: Shutterstock)

I have become my own version of an optimist. If I can't make it through one door, I'll go through another door - or I'll make a door. Something terrific will come no matter how dark the present. (Image: Shutterstock)

If you shut the door to all errors, truth will be shut out. (Image: Reuters)

Bigotry tries to keep truth safe in its hand with a grip that kills it. (Image: Reuters)