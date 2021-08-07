MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs

Rabindranath Tagore Death Anniversary 2021: Top inspirational quotes by India’s first Nobel laureate

India marks the 80th death anniversary of India’s first Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on August 7. The day is known in West Bengal and Bangladesh as 'Baishe Srabon', solemnly marking the day when the poet, philosopher, patriot, and social thinker breathed his last.

Moneycontrol News
August 07, 2021 / 12:30 PM IST
Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add color to my sunset sky. (Image: Pixabay)
Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add color to my sunset sky. (Image: Pixabay)
Let your life lightly dance on the edges of Time like dew on the tip of a leaf. (Image: Pixabay)
Let your life lightly dance on the edges of Time like dew on the tip of a leaf. (Image: Pixabay)
Reach high, for stars lie hidden in you. Dream deep, for every dream precedes the goal. (Image: Pixabay)
Reach high, for stars lie hidden in you. Dream deep, for every dream precedes the goal. (Image: Pixabay)
Don't limit a child to your own learning, for he was born in another time. (Image: Pixabay)
Don't limit a child to your own learning, for he was born in another time. (Image: Pixabay)
Trees are the earth's endless effort to speak to the listening heaven. (Image: Pixabay)
Trees are the earth's endless effort to speak to the listening heaven. (Image: Pixabay)
Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom. (Image: Shutterstock)
Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom. (Image: Shutterstock)
I have become my own version of an optimist. If I can't make it through one door, I'll go through another door - or I'll make a door. Something terrific will come no matter how dark the present. (Image: Shutterstock)
I have become my own version of an optimist. If I can't make it through one door, I'll go through another door - or I'll make a door. Something terrific will come no matter how dark the present. (Image: Shutterstock)
If you shut the door to all errors, truth will be shut out. (Image: Reuters)
If you shut the door to all errors, truth will be shut out. (Image: Reuters)
Bigotry tries to keep truth safe in its hand with a grip that kills it. (Image: Reuters)
Bigotry tries to keep truth safe in its hand with a grip that kills it. (Image: Reuters)
If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life, your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars. (Image: Shutterstock)
If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life, your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars. (Image: Shutterstock)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Rabindranath Tagore #Slideshow
first published: Aug 7, 2021 12:29 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.