    In photos: Queen Elizabeth's funeral procession takes place in London, crowds gather to pay respects

    Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died in Scotland on September 8. She was 96.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 15, 2022 / 04:30 PM IST
    Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
    Britain's King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II  during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14. (Image credit: AFP)
    dorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery,
    The Queen's coffin adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown, and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery. (Image credit: AFP)
    Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
    Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. (Image credit: AFP).
    Crowds gather on The Malll ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14. Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from September 14, 2022 until a few hours before her funeral on September 19, 2022, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
    Crowds gather ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14.  (Image credit: AFP)
    The choir performs as the procession with the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the Palace of Westminster from Buckingham Palace, in London on September 14, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
    A choir performs as the procession with the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the Palace of Westminster from Buckingham Palace. (Image credit: AFP)
    The choir performs as the procession with the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the Palace of Westminster from Buckingham Palace, in London on September 14, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
    Prince William and Prince Harry with their wives Catherine, princess of Wales, and Meghan, duchess of Sussex, at the Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster. (Image credit: AFP)
