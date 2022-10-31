English
    In photos: Rescuers look for survivors after Morbi bridge collapse

    Morbi, Gujarat: 130 people have died in the cable bridge collapse.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    October 31, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
    Rescue operations are on in Gujarat’s Morbi, where the snapping of a cable bridge killed 130 people.
    The British-era bridge over Machchhu river had undergone repairs recently. But it was reportedly reopened for the public without consultation, by a private company given the contract of managing it.
    On Sunday, the bridge saw huge rush because of the Chhath Puja festival. As many as 500 people were on and around the bridge.
    The Indian Navy, Army, NDRF and fire brigade officials are on the spot. They have been joined by three Coast Guard teams. Divers are facing challenges due to muddy waters.
    Over 170 people have been rescued in the operation so far. (Image credit: ANI)
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 09:34 am
