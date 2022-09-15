In photos: 10 richest cities in the world in 2022

As many as 345,600 millionaires call New York city home, the Henley & Partners report said. This number includes 737 centi-millionaires (whose net worth is $100 million or more) and 59 dollar billionaires. The city’s residents collectively own private wealth exceeding $3 trillion.

Second on the list is Japan’s capital Tokyo, home to 304,900 millionaires.

The San Francisco Bay area, which includes San Francisco and Silicon Valley -- the global hub for high technology -- has 276,400 millionaires as residents. Henley & Partners predicted that the region will likely become the world’s wealthiest by 2040.

London is fourth on the list with 272,400 millionaires. The city, crowned the world’s wealthiest for many years, has seen an outflow of millionaires to nearby towns over the last decade. One possible reason for that is rising crime in the city.

Singapore is the fifth-richest city globally, according to the Henley & Partners report. It is home to 249,800 millionaires and has earned the distinction of being the world’s most business-friendly city. It is also a top destination for millionaires seeking to migrate.

Chicago houses 160,100 millionaires. As many as 35 Fortune 500 companies are based in the city.

Houston is home to 132,600 millionaires. The Henley & Partners report said the Texas capital is the world’s fastest growing cities in terms of wealth.

Chinese capital Beijing ranks nine on the list. It has 131,500 resident millionaires. 44 of its residents are billionaires.

Chinese capital Beijing ranks nine on the list. It has 131,500 resident millionaires. 44 of its residents are billionaires.