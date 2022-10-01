In photos: 10 of Mahatma Gandhi's most inspiring quotes

"Ahimsa is the highest ideal. It is meant for the brave, never for the cowardly." (Image via Wikimedia Commons)

"All the great religions of the world inculcate the equality and brotherhood of mankind and the virtue of toleration." (Image credit: mkgandhi.org)

"The only thing that separates us from the brute, with which we have so much in common, is the capacity to distinguish between right and wrong." (Image credit: mkgandhi.org)

"In the times to come the people will not judge us by the creed we profess or the label we wear or the slogans we shout but by our work, industry, sacrifice, honesty and purity of character." (Image credit: mkgandhi.org)

"A nation’s culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people." (image credit: mkandhi.org)

"Heroes are made in the hour of defeat. Success is, therefore, well described as a series of glorious defeats." (Image credit: mkgandhi.org)

Man is the maker of his own destiny, and I therefore ask you to become makers of your own destiny. (Image credit: mkgandhi.org)

"Persistent questioning and healthy inquisitiveness are the first requisite for acquiring learning of any kind." (Image credit: mkgandhi.org)

