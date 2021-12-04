Check out the top 7 cities for expats living and working abroad in 2021

Foreign residents in Kuala Lumpur are satisfied with the affordable cost of living and the ability to manage their personal finances. According to the survey, 85% are happy with life in general, 65% say making new friends is easy, and

71% are happy with their job. (Image credit: Reuters)

Málaga in Spain ranked second with 86% being happy with life in general and with the cost of living. 81% are happy with the quality of medical care and 69% say making new friends is easy. (Image credit: Reuters)

In Dubai, 72% of the expats are happy with the quality of life while 81% are happy with the quality of medical care. But, only 31% of them claim to be happy with the cost of living. (Image credit: Reuters)

82% of the expats in Sydney are happy with life in general while 78% are happy with their work-life balance and

89% are happy with the quality of medical care. But, only 28% are happy with the cost of living. (Image credit: Reuters)

In Singapore city, 79% of the foreign residents are happy with life in general, 78% are happy with their work-life balance

89% are happy with the medical care. But, only 21% said they are happy with the cost of living. (Image credit: Reuters)

In Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, 89% of expats are happy with life in general. 84% are happy with the cost of living

77% say making new friends is easy, and

88% are happy with their job. (Image credit: AP)