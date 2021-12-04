MARKET NEWS

Check out the top 7 cities for expats living and working abroad in 2021

Kuala Lumpur is the top city for expats to live and work abroad in 2021, according to a survey of more than 12,000 respondents from online expat community InterNations which has more than 4 million members. The Malaysian capital city leads the list of 57 cities around the world.

Moneycontrol News
December 04, 2021 / 01:16 PM IST
Foreign residents in Kuala Lumpur are satisfied with the affordable cost of living and the ability to manage their personal finances. According to the survey, 85% are happy with life in general, 65% say making new friends is easy, and 71% are happy with their job. (Image credit: Reuters)
Málaga in Spain ranked second with 86% being happy with life in general and with the cost of living. 81% are happy with the quality of medical care and 69% say making new friends is easy. (Image credit: Reuters)
In Dubai, 72% of the expats are happy with the quality of life while 81% are happy with the quality of medical care. But, only 31% of them claim to be happy with the cost of living. (Image credit: Reuters)
82% of the expats in Sydney are happy with life in general while 78% are happy with their work-life balance and 89% are happy with the quality of medical care. But, only 28% are happy with the cost of living. (Image credit: Reuters)
In Singapore city, 79% of the foreign residents are happy with life in general, 71% are happy with their job 78% are happy with their work-life balance 89% are happy with the quality of medical care. But, only 21% said they are happy with the cost of living. (Image credit: Reuters)
In Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, 89% of expats are happy with life in general. 84% are happy with the cost of living 77% say making new friends is easy, and 88% are happy with their job. (Image credit: AP)
In Prague, Czech Republic, 80% are happy with life in general, 61% are happy with the cost of living, 74% are happy with their job, and 79% are happy with their work-life balance. (Image credit: Reuters)
