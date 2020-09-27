172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|trends|all-the-action-from-milan-fashion-week-amid-coronavirus-pandemic-5890761.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2020 03:14 PM IST | Source: AP

All the action from Milan Fashion Week amid coronavirus pandemic

Italy's fashion capital — one of the top four runway cities in the world — has worked hard to maintain a near-real fashion week. Here are some highlights from the shows.

Associated Press
Milan Fashion Week continued in disjointed, discombobulated style, veering from the physical to the digital, with an uneasy eye fixed on the economic damage wrought by coronavirus. To show or not to show: Each Milan fashion house had to make a difficult decision how to reach the fashion public this season under the safety constraints imposed by the coronavirus. (Image: AP)

Italy's fashion capital — one of the top four runway cities in the world — has worked hard to maintain a near-real fashion week. Here are some highlights from the shows. (Image: AP)

Models wear creations as part of the Drome 2021 women's spring-summer ready-to-wear collection during the Milan's fashion week in Milan, Italy, September 26. (Image: AP)

Creations displayed at a presentation as part of the Giorgio Armani 2021 women's spring-summer ready-to-wear collection during the fashion week in Milan, Italy, September 26. (Image: AP)

Model Mariacarla Boscono wears a creation as part of the Salvatore Ferragamo 2021 women's spring-summer ready-to-wear collection during the fashion week in Milan, Italy, September 26. (Image: AP)

Models wear creations as part of the Drome 2021 women's spring-summer ready-to-wear collection during the Milan's fashion week in Milan, Italy, September 26. (Image: AP)

Models wear creations as part of the Francesco Liberatore 2021 women's spring-summer ready-to-wear collection during the Milan's fashion week in Milan, Italy, September 25. (Image: AP)

People walk past a giant screen streaming Versace fashion live show, during the Milan's fashion week in Milan, Italy, September 25. (Image: AP)

A model wears a creation as part of the Sportmax 2021 women's spring-summer ready-to-wear collection during the Milan's fashion week in Milan, Italy, September 25. (Image: AP)

A model wears a creation as part of the Vien 2021 women's spring-summer ready-to-wear collection during the Milan's fashion week in Milan, Italy, September 24. (Image: AP)

A model wears a creation as part of the Max Mara 2021 women's spring-summer ready-to-wear collection during the Milan's fashion week in Milan, Italy, September 24. (Image: AP)

Models wear creations as part of the Fendi 2021 women's spring-summer ready-to-wear collection during the Milan's fashion week in Milan, Italy, September 23. (Image: AP)

Models wear creations as part of the Dolce & Gabbana 2021 women's spring-summer ready-to-wear collection during the Milan's fashion week in Milan, Italy, September 23. (Image: AP)

First Published on Sep 27, 2020 03:14 pm

tags #coronavirus #fashion show #Milan Fashion Week #Milan Fashion Week 2020 #Slideshow #World News

