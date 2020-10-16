Xiaomi Mi 10, Redmi Note 9 price drops during Diwali with MI sale: Check discounts and offers here

Xiaomi is hosting its 'Diwali with Mi' sale from October 16-21 Pranav Hegde Alongside Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, Xiaomi is hosting its 'Diwali with Mi' sale from October 16-21, offering a variety of products at a discounted price Xiaomi Mi 10, the company's flagship model for 2020, is available for Rs 44,999 (8GB+128GB) during the Diwali with Mi sale. The 8GB+256GB variant is also getting a Rs 5,000 discount and will be available for Rs 49,999. Check our Mi 10 review by clicking here Redmi Note 9 is also receiving a Rs 1,000 discount during the Diwali with Mi sale. The budget smartphone will be available for Rs 10,999 for the 4GB model. Check our Redmi Note 9 review here. The higher-end Note 9 Pro starts at Rs 12,999 Redmi 9 Prime 4GB + 128GB storage variant is available for Rs 10,999 during the Diwali with Mi sale. We have rated the Redmi 9 Prime as the best smartphone under Rs 10,000 in India. Check our Redmi 9 Prime review here Mi Band 4 price drops down to Rs 1,999 in India during the Diwali with Mi sale. The smart band has a successor in the form of Mi Smart Band 5, and you can check our review here First Published on Oct 16, 2020 06:17 pm