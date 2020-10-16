172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|technology|xiaomi-mi-10-redmi-note-9-price-drops-during-diwali-with-mi-sale-check-discounts-and-offers-here-5972721.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 06:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Mi 10, Redmi Note 9 price drops during Diwali with MI sale: Check discounts and offers here

Xiaomi is hosting its 'Diwali with Mi' sale from October 16-21

Pranav Hegde
Alongside Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, Xiaomi is hosting its 'Diwali with Mi' sale from October 16-21, offering a variety of products at a discounted price

Xiaomi Mi 10, the company's flagship model for 2020, is available for Rs 44,999 (8GB+128GB) during the Diwali with Mi sale. The 8GB+256GB variant is also getting a Rs 5,000 discount and will be available for Rs 49,999. Check our <a href="https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/technology/xiaomi-mi-10-review-a-spec-sheet-monster-with-a-108-mp-x-factor-5568591.html" target="_blank">Mi 10 review by clicking here</a>

Redmi Note 9 is also receiving a Rs 1,000 discount during the Diwali with Mi sale. The budget smartphone will be available for Rs 10,999 for the 4GB model. Check our <a href="https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/technology/redmi-note-9-review-the-budget-smartphone-that-does-something-of-everything-5618001.html" target="_blank">Redmi Note 9 review here</a>. The higher-end Note 9 Pro starts at Rs 12,999

Redmi 9 Prime 4GB + 128GB storage variant is available for Rs 10,999 during the Diwali with Mi sale. We have rated the Redmi 9 Prime as the best smartphone under Rs 10,000 in India. Check our <a href="https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/technology/redmi-9-prime-review-the-best-smartphone-under-rs-10000-in-india-5717821.html" target="_blank">Redmi 9 Prime review here</a>

Mi Band 4 price drops down to Rs 1,999 in India during the Diwali with Mi sale. The smart band has a successor in the form of <a href="https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/photos/technology/xiaomi-mi-smart-band-5-review-a-budget-fitness-band-that-gets-the-basics-right-5918371.html" target="_blank">Mi Smart Band 5, and you can check our review here</a>

First Published on Oct 16, 2020 06:17 pm

tags #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi

