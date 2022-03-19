Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

A new report by Counterpoint Research's mobile sales tracker says that 5G enabled handsets achieved sales penetration of 51% globally for the month of January. This meant that 5G phone sales beat 4G sales for the first time. According to the report, China, North America and Western Europe drove this change. China had the largest accumulative sales for the month, with an 84% sales penetration in its market. Counterpoint says that the push for 5G from telecom operators within the country combined with original equipment makers shipping affordable 5G phones led to this change within the Chinese market.

Samsung has just announced a trio of mid-range smartphones under its Galaxy A series. The three handsets are Samsung Galaxy A73, Galaxy A53, and Galaxy A33. The new Galaxy A series phones are touted to deliver four years of Android updates, which is significantly high for a mid-range Android smartphone. Click here to know more

Xiaomi has officially unveiled the Redmi K50 series in China. The Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro are equipped with MediaTek chipsets, MIUI 13, and Bluetooth 5.3. The Redmi K50 and K50 Pro follow the launch of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. There is no information about the launch of the Redmi K50 series outside China just yet. Click here to know more

Samsung has officially unveiled new Galaxy Book laptops in India. The line-up includes the Galaxy Book 2 Series, Galaxy Book 2 Business, and Galaxy Book Go. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series and Galaxy Book 2 Business will be powered by 12th gen Intel processors.

Samsung was recently accused of throttling performance on its flagship smartphones through the Game Optimizing Service (GOS). Now, Samsung VC and CEO Jong-Hee Han has come out and issued an apology at Samsung's annual shareholder meeting. He noted that Samsung had not appreciated customer concerns and would “listen to customers more closely to prevent such an issue from happening again”.

Google I/O 2022 is kicking off in the second week of May. Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently confirmed that the I/O event this year would be held on May 11 and 12. Google I/O 2022 will take place live at the Shoreline Amphitheater.

Redmi 10, a new budget smartphone from the Xiaomi sub-brand, has been launched in India. The device is essentially a rebadged version of the Redmi 10C, which was unveiled a few days ago. Redmi 10 specifications include a Snapdragon 680 SoC and a 6,000 mAh battery.