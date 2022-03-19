English
    Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

    Multiple smartphones launched in India, Apple rolls out iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4 and more tech news from the week.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 19, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST
    A new report by Counterpoint Research's mobile sales tracker says that 5G enabled handsets achieved a sales penetration of 51% globally for the month of January 2022. This meant that 5G phone sales beat out 4G sales for the first time since their introduction. According to the report, the markets that drove this change were China, North America and Western Europe. China had the largest accumulative sales for the month, with an 84% sales penetration in its markets. Counterpoint says that the push for 5G from telecom operators within the country combined with OEMs shipping affordable 5G phones, led to this change within the Chinese market.
    Samsung has just announced a trio of mid-range smartphones under its Galaxy A series. The three handsets include the Samsung Galaxy A73, Galaxy A53, and Galaxy A33. The new Galaxy A series phones are touted to deliver four years of Android updates, which is significantly high for a mid-range Android smartphone. Click here to know more.
    Xiaomi has officially unveiled the Redmi K50 series in China. The Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro are equipped with MediaTek chipsets, MIUI 13, and Bluetooth 5.3. The Redmi K50 and K50 Pro follow the launch of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. There is no information about the launch of the Redmi K50 series outside China just yet. Click here to know more.
    Samsung has officially unveiled new Galaxy Book laptops in India. The new line-up includes the Galaxy Book 2 Series, Galaxy Book 2 Business, and Galaxy Book Go. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series and Galaxy Book 2 Business will be powered by 12th Gen Intel processors.
    Samsung was recently accused of throttling performance on its flagship smartphones through the Game Optimizing Service (GOS). Now, Samsung VC and CEO Jong-Hee Han has come out and issued an official apology for the GOS app throttling debacle. Han issued the apology at Samsung's annual shareholder meeting. He noted that Samsung had not appreciated customer concerns and would “listen to customers more closely to prevent such an issue from happening again”.
    Google I/O 2022 is kicking off in the second week of May. Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently confirmed that the I/O event this year would be held on May 11 and 12. Google I/O 2022 will take place live at the Shoreline Amphitheater.
    Redmi 10, a new budget smartphone from the Xiaomi sub-brand, has been launched in India. The device is essentially a rebadged version of the Redmi 10C, which was unveiled a few days ago. Redmi 10 specifications include a Snapdragon 680 SoC and a 6000 mAh battery.
    Apple rolled out iOS 15.4 for iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and other eligible iPhones. The new iOS 15 update brings the ability to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask. Alongside iOS 15.4, Apple also released iPadOS 15.4 that brings the much-awaited Universal Control feature. Universal Control was announced at the WWDC 2021. The feature lets users work with a single mouse and keyboard and move between Mac and iPad for a seamless experience, with no setup required. Users can even drag and drop content back and forth between devices. Users can use up to three devices for Universal Control.
    first published: Mar 19, 2022 01:59 pm
