Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A73 5G launched with IP67 rating, updates till Android 16

Samsung has just announced a trio of mid-range smartphones under its Galaxy A series. The three handsets include the Samsung Galaxy A73, Galaxy A53, and Galaxy A33. The new Galaxy A series phones are touted to deliver four years of Android updates, which is significantly high for a mid-range Android smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Price

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G features a starting price of EUR 449.99 (Roughly Rs 37,600). The A53 5G comes in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue and Awesome Peach colours. The Galaxy A53 5G will be available in select markets from April 1.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price

The Galaxy A33 5G features a starting price of EUR 369 (Roughly Rs 31,000). The A33 5G comes in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach, and Awesome White colours. The Galaxy A33 5G will be available in select markets from April 22.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Price

Samsung has not confirmed the pricing of the Galaxy A73 5G yet, but the phone will be available in select markets from April 22.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is powered by an unnamed 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM. There is also support for up to 8GB of RAM through RAM Plus, which reads usage patterns and provides extra virtual RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB and 256GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The Galaxy A53 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display comes with an Eye Comfort Shield and delivers up to 800 nits of brightness. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast-charging support, although there’s no charger in the box.

For optics, the Galaxy A53 5G gets a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, a 5 MP macro unit, and a 5 MP depth sensor. The phone also opts for a 32 MP selfie camera on the front. The phone runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is also powered by the Exynos 1280 SoC paired with similar RAM and storage options as the Galaxy A53 5G. The Galaxy A33 5G sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast-charging support, although there’s no charger in the box.

For optics, the Galaxy A33 5G gets a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 5 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The phone also opts for a 13 MP selfie camera on the front. The phone runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with similar RAM and storage configurations as the Galaxy A53 5G. The Galaxy A73 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast-charging support, although there’s no charger in the box.

For optics, the Galaxy A73 5G gets a quad-camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, a 5 MP macro unit, and a 5 MP depth sensor. The phone also opts for a 32 MP selfie camera on the front. The phone runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top.

All three Samsung Galaxy A series phones will offer four years of major OS updates, which means they will get the Android 16 update. Additionally, Samsung is also providing five years of security updates. The Galaxy A53, A33, and A73 also feature an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance as well as Gorilla Glass 5 protection.