English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A73 5G launched with IP67 rating, updates till Android 16

    All three Samsung Galaxy A series phones will offer four years of major OS updates and five years of security updates.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 17, 2022 / 08:52 PM IST

    Samsung has just announced a trio of mid-range smartphones under its Galaxy A series. The three handsets include the Samsung Galaxy A73, Galaxy A53, and Galaxy A33. The new Galaxy A series phones are touted to deliver four years of Android updates, which is significantly high for a mid-range Android smartphone.

    Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Price 

    The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G features a starting price of EUR 449.99 (Roughly Rs 37,600). The A53 5G comes in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue and Awesome Peach colours. The Galaxy A53 5G will be available in select markets from April 1.

    Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price 

    The Galaxy A33 5G features a starting price of EUR 369 (Roughly Rs 31,000). The A33 5G comes in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach, and Awesome White colours. The Galaxy A33 5G will be available in select markets from April 22.

    Close

    Related stories

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Price

    Samsung has not confirmed the pricing of the Galaxy A73 5G yet, but the phone will be available in select markets from April 22.

    Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Specifications

    The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is powered by an unnamed 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM. There is also support for up to 8GB of RAM through RAM Plus, which reads usage patterns and provides extra virtual RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB and 256GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

    The Galaxy A53 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display comes with an Eye Comfort Shield and delivers up to 800 nits of brightness. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast-charging support, although there’s no charger in the box.

    For optics, the Galaxy A53 5G gets a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, a 5 MP macro unit, and a 5 MP depth sensor. The phone also opts for a 32 MP selfie camera on the front. The phone runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top.

    Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Specifications

    The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is also powered by the Exynos 1280 SoC paired with similar RAM and storage options as the Galaxy A53 5G. The Galaxy A33 5G sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast-charging support, although there’s no charger in the box.

    Galaxy A33 5G

    For optics, the Galaxy A33 5G gets a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 5 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The phone also opts for a 13 MP selfie camera on the front. The phone runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top.

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Specifications

    The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with similar RAM and storage configurations as the Galaxy A53 5G. The Galaxy A73 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast-charging support, although there’s no charger in the box.

    For optics, the Galaxy A73 5G gets a quad-camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, a 5 MP macro unit, and a 5 MP depth sensor. The phone also opts for a 32 MP selfie camera on the front. The phone runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top.

    All three Samsung Galaxy A series phones will offer four years of major OS updates, which means they will get the Android 16 update. Additionally, Samsung is also providing five years of security updates. The Galaxy A53, A33, and A73 also feature an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance as well as Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 #Samsung smartphones
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 08:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.