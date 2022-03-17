Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro launched with MediaTek Chips, 2K AMOLED Display, up to 120W Charging

Xiaomi has officially unveiled the Redmi K50 series in China. The Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro are equipped with MediaTek chipsets, MIUI 13, and Bluetooth 5.3. The Redmi K50 and K50 Pro follow the launch of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. There is no information about the launch of the Redmi K50 series outside China just yet.

Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro Price

The Redmi K50’s price is set at CNY 2,399 (Roughly Rs 28,700) for the base 8GB/128GB trim, while the 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB models cost CNY 2,599 and CNY 2,799 (Roughly Rs 33,450), respectively. The Redmi K50 Pro’s price starts from CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 35,850) for the base 8GB/128GB model.

The Redmi K50 Pro is also offered in an 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB variant that costs CNY 3,299 (Roughly Rs 39,450) and 3,599 (Roughly Rs 43,000), respectively. Additionally, the top-end 12GB/512GB configuration is priced at CNY 3,999 (Roughly Rs 47,800). The Redmi K50 series comes in Green, Silver, and Blue colours as well as a Black option with a nano-microcrystalline” back design with sparkling ice-crystal elements.

Redmi K50 Specifications

The Redmi K50 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Redmi K50 sports a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED panel with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and features a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 480Hz touch sampling rate.

For optics, the Redmi K50 gets a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor with OIS. There’s also an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the K50 features a 20 MP Sony IMX596 selfie camera. The handset packs a 5,500 mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.

Redmi K50 Pro Specifications

The Redmi K50 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The Redmi K50 Pro sports a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED panel with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and features a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 480Hz touch sampling rate.

For optics, the Redmi K50 Pro gets a triple-camera setup with a 108 MP Samsung 1/1.52-inch primary sensor with OIS. There’s also an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the K50 Pro features a 20 MP Sony IMX596 selfie camera. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support.