MediaTek Dimensity 9000 based on 4nm announced ahead of Snapdragon 898 launch

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC has been launched at the MediaTek Summit 2021, days ahead of the Qualcomm Summit, where the company is expected to launch Snapdragon 898, aka Snapdragon 8 Gen1. The new MediaTek processor will power many premium and flagship smartphones starting Q1 of 2022. The likes of Xiaomi and Redmi devices have confirmed they will launch smartphones with the top-end MediaTek processor.

The new Dimensity 9000 SoC uses ARMV9 architecture and is based on a 4nm fabrication with a 1+ 3 + 4 cluster. It has an Ultra-Core Arm Cortex X2 with a peak clock speed of 2.05GHz. There are also three Cortex A710 performance cores clocked at 2.85GHz. The four efficiency cores are clocked at 1.8GHz.

MediaTek’s flagship chipset will support LPDDR5X RAM speeds up to 7500Mbps. It has a 14MB cache, which is claimed to improve the performance by 7 percent. The chip is paired with a Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. MediaTek has also updated the connectivity support with Bluetooth 5.3, i-Fi 6E 2x2 while being Bluetooth Audio LE-ready.

The ISP of Dimensity 9000 can capture 4K HDR video from three cameras at a time with a total processing speed of 270 frames per second to output an 18-bit 4K HDR video. In addition to this, the ISP also supports up to 320MP camera sensors and 8K video recording at 30fps.