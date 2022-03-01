MediaTek Dimensity 8100, Dimensity 8000 5nm mobile platforms announced, coming to smartphones in March

MediaTek has officially unveiled the Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 8000 mobile platforms. Both the Dimensity 8100 and 8000 are 5nm chips, with the former running at higher clock speeds. Realme has already confirmed that the Dimensity 8100 will power the Realme GT Neo 3, while the OnePlus Nord 3 is also expected to use the chip.

The new MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series will be arriving on smartphones as early as this month (March 2022). Additionally, the company also unveiled the Dimensity 1300, a small upgrade over the Dimensity 1200 SoC.

MediaTek Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 8100

The two MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chips are built on TSMC’s 5nm process with eight cores. The Dimensity 8100 features four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.85GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores running at 2.0GHz. The Dimensity 8000 has the same setup with the same Cortex-A55 efficiency cores, although the four performance cores are slightly slower at 2.75GHz.

Both chips also come with the Arm Mali-G610 MC6 GPU with HyperEngine 5.0 gaming suite, offering up to 170fps gaming. The two chips also support quad-channel LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The new chips also have a new fight generation AI processing unit (APU 580). The Dimensity 8000 series chips also offer support for up to 168Hz refresh rate at FHD+ resolution.

Additionally, the Dimensity 8100 SoC also supports 120Hz at WQHD+ resolution. Both chips also feature 4K AV1 video decoders and support for HDR10+ Adaptive. They come with 5G modems with two carrier aggregations for up to 200 MHz of bandwidth, allowing for up to 4.7 Gbps download speeds.

The Media Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 8100 mobile platforms also offer support for up to 200MP cameras as well as HDR10+ and 4K at 60fps video recording. The chips also support NavIC, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3.

MediaTek Dimensity 1300

The Dimensity 1300 is a minor upgrade over the Dimensity 1200 and is designed for mid-range devices. The chip is built on the 6nm process and features one Arm Cortex-A78 clocked up to 3.0GHz, three Arm Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz, and four Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores clocked at 2.0 GHz.

The Dimensity 1300 mobile platform also features an Arm Mali-G77 GPU and MediaTek APU 3.0. It is equipped with MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0 and supports up to 200 MP cameras. The chip also supports NavIC, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3.