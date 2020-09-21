In Pics | Asus ExpertBook P2 First Impressions

Straight off the bat, the Asus ExpertBook P2 laptop was pretty impressive. Asus’ VivoBook series is designed for more price-conscious consumers, while the ZenBook lineup takes you into premium territory. However, the company doesn’t really have a good commercial grade notebook for businesses, and to that end, the ExpertBook series is a welcome addition. Since this is a commercial notebook, you can expect discounts on bulk orders, which makes it all the more valuable. So far as initial impressions go, consider us intrigued. If you are looking for a great combination of performance, versatility, durability, and utility in a single notebook, then the ExpertBook P2 is the right laptop for you.