In Pics | Asus ExpertBook P2 First Impressions

Designed for performance, versatility, durability, and utility! Carlsen Martin Asus just launched a new series of commercial notebooks in India. The Asus ExpertBook series is geared towards business users and is built with versatility and performance in mind. Asus sent us the ExpertBook P2451, a laptop very-much designed for working professionals who desire a machine that will provide utility both while travelling and on a desk. The Asus ExpertBook P2 laptop starts from Rs 58,697. It is worth noting that these prices aren't inclusive of GST, but Enterprise customers generally get input credit of GST. The ExpertBook P2451 features an aluminium alloy lid with the Asus logo engraved in the middle. Despite its aluminium chassis, the laptop is relatively light weighing 1.5 kg. Additionally, the 180-degree hinge design will allow you to use the notebook flat on a surface. The ExpertBook P2 laptop is pretty well built and has passed several durability tests, ensuring it holds up well to the daily rigours of work on the go. The new ExpertBook P2 features an island-style chiclet keyboard and a relatively large trackpad with two clickable buttons on top. The keyboard is arguably one of the best aspects of this laptop. The keys offer an excellent amount of travel at 1.5mm. The keyboard feels quite tactile and responsive, making it excellent for typing, whether the laptop is on a desk or your lap. Additionally, the keyboard also features good backlighting and a spill-resistant design. The trackpad isn’t as smooth as we’ve seen on other Asus laptops but tends to get the job done. Connectivity options on the ExpertBook P2451, include a microSD card reader, a headphone jack, a USB 2.0 port, two USB 3.2 ports, a USB-C port, a VGA port, an HDMI port, an RJ-45 Ethernet port, and a Kensington lock slot. The notebook also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. In terms of I/O options, the ExpertBook is pretty decked out. With the ExpertBook P2451, Asus has managed to fit a 14-inch display in a 13-inch chassis. The notebook sports 14-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 76-percent screen-to-body ratio. The screen features nice viewing angles, with a commendable brightness. The screen covers 60-percent of the sRGB colour gamut, which is by no means the best but gets the job done for work. Overall, this isn’t the best panel for content consumption or creation, but it should stand up pretty well to scrutiny for the average professional users. For performance, the ExpertBook is equipped with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. For graphics, our model featured Nvidia’s GeForce MX110+ discrete GPU, although cheaper models will use integrated graphics. The laptop packs up to a 1TB PCIe Gen3 SSD for super-fast read/write speeds and up to a 2TB HDD for additional storage requirements. The notebook featured 8GB of RAM that could be expanded up to 32GB, although professional users will be quite happy with 8GB. In terms of performance, the notebook handled most tasks without any issues. Multitasking was quite seamless, both while the laptop was charging and on battery. In the Cinebench R20 tests, the ExpertBook managed a 1221 multi-core score and a 434 single-core score. In our multi-core test, the laptop ran at an average of 2.25 GHz throughout the duration of the test. From our initial testing, performance on the ExpertBook P2451 seems quite reliable; there is definitely nothing to worry about here, at least on the Intel Core i7 model. The Asus ExpertBook P2451 features a 48Whr Li-ion battery that Asus claims can deliver up to 13 hours of battery life, although the number is closer to 10 hours for the average user. We’ve not fully tested the battery on this machine and will still have to run a few tests with the brightness turned down and opting for battery saver mode. However, our initial impression of battery life is certainly impressive. Additionally, the USB-C port on the machine also supports fast charging. The ExpertBook P2451 also has a litany of security features, including a webcam shield, a fingerprint reader, Windows Hello, and an enterprise-grade security chip in the form of the TPM 2.0. The notebook also boasts features to offer “business-class manageability”, some of which we will explore in more detail during our full review. Straight off the bat, the Asus ExpertBook P2 laptop was pretty impressive. Asus’ VivoBook series is designed for more price-conscious consumers, while the ZenBook lineup takes you into premium territory. However, the company doesn’t really have a good commercial grade notebook for businesses, and to that end, the ExpertBook series is a welcome addition. Since this is a commercial notebook, you can expect discounts on bulk orders, which makes it all the more valuable. So far as initial impressions go, consider us intrigued. If you are looking for a great combination of performance, versatility, durability, and utility in a single notebook, then the ExpertBook P2 is the right laptop for you. First Published on Sep 21, 2020 04:13 pm