Here are the smartphones with the best cameras, according to DxOMark

OnePlus 8 Pro | 48 MP, f/1.8 aperture with OIS + 8 MP (Telephoto), f/2.4 aperture with OIS + 48 MP (Ultrawide), f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP (Colour Filter) | The OnePlus 8 Pro may have found its spot at the bottom of this list, but that is hardly any reason to write it off. The 8 Pro is also the most accessible phone on our list because of its price and availability. The OnePlus 8 Pro has a photo score of 126 points and a video score of 103 points, putting it right up there with the very best in terms of video performance. The OnePlus 8 Pro has an overall score of 119 points.