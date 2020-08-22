Here are the smartphones with the best cameras, according to DxOMark

Top smartphone cameras according to DxOMark. Carlsen Martin Phone cameras have come a long way since their inception in 2002. Today, cameras are the most coveted aspect for a smartphone, especially in the premium segment. Our list today will focus on narrowing down the best smartphone cameras, according to DxOMark, which is often considered the industry standard for testing smartphone cameras. DxOMark’s testing scores cameras based on several parameters and combines the aggregate score from each test into one overall score. So, without any further delays, here are the top 10 phone cameras on the market. Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra | 48 MP, f/1.85 aperture with OIS + 12 MP (Telephoto) f/2.0 aperture + 48 MP (Periscope) f/4.1 aperture with OIS and 5x Optical Zoom + 20 MP, f/2.2 aperture (Ultrawide) | With an overall score of 130 points, the Mi 10 Ultra has the best smartphone camera in the world according to DxOMark. At 142 and 106 points, the Mi 10 Ultra also has the highest score on DxOMark for photo and video performance, respectively. The Mi 10 Ultra also has the best ultrawide camera score, according to DxOMark. Huawei P40 Pro | 50 MP, f/1.9 aperture with OIS + 8 MP (Periscope), f/4.4 aperture with OIS and 10x Optical Zoom + 40 MP (Ultrawide), f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP (Telephoto), f/2.4 aperture + TOF 3D | In close second is the Huawei P40 Pro, amassing a total score of 128 points on DxOMark. The P40 Pro manages 105 points for video and 140 points for photos. Honor 30 Pro+ | 50 MP, f/1.9 aperture with OIS + 8 MP (Periscope Telephoto), f/3.4 aperture with OIS and 5x Optical Zoom + 16 MP (Ultrawide), f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP (Depth) | Huawei sub-brand Honor is also known for producing some top-tier smartphone cameras, albeit at a more affordable price than the flagship P series. The Honor 30 Pro+ has the third-best camera in the world with an overall score of 125 points. The Honor 30 Pro Plus managed a 136-points photo score and 104 points video score. Oppo Find X2 Pro | 48 MP, f/1.7 aperture with OIS + 13 MP (Periscope Telephoto), f/3.0 aperture with OIS and 5x Optical Zoom + 48 MP (Ultrawide), f/2.2 aperture | The Oppo Find X2 Pro has an overall score of 124 points, with 134 points in the photo department and 104 points in the video department. The Find X2 Pro is an impressive phone with some excellent camera hardware. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro | 108 MP, f/1.7 aperture with OIS + 12 MP (Telephoto), f/2.0 aperture + 8 MP (Periscope), f/2.0 aperture with OIS + 20 MP (Ultrawide), f/2.2 aperture | Two Xiaomi phones in the top five spots illustrates how far the company has come in a short span. The Mi 10 Pro boasts an overall score of 124 points, with a photo score of 134 points and video score 104 points. Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G | 40 MP, f/1.6 aperture with OIS + 8 MP (Telephoto), f/2.4 aperture with OIS + 40 MP (Ultrawide), f/1.8 aperture + TOF 3D | The Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G was first unveiled in last year. However, almost a year on, and the Mate 30 Pro 5G still has one of the best camera setups on the planet, a testament to Huawei’s innovation in mobile camera tech. The Mate 30 Pro 5G manages an overall score of 123 points, further divided into 134 points for photos and 102 for videos. Honor V30 Pro | 40 MP, f/1.6 aperture with OIS + 8 MP (Telephoto), f/2.4 aperture with OIS + 12 MP (Ultrawide), f/2.2 | The Honor V30 Pro boasts an overall score of 122 points. The phone managed to score 133 points on photo and 100 points on video. The Honor V30 Pro is the fifth Huawei/Honor phone on our list. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra | 108 MP, f/1.8 aperture with OIS + 48 MP (Periscope Telephoto), f/3.5 aperture with OIS and 4x Optical Zoom + 12 MP (Ultrawide), f/2.2 aperture + TOF 3D | The Galaxy S20 Ultra is Samsung’s camera monster and may just be the best overall phone on this list, particularly because of availability and its great combination of hardware and software. What does seem surprising is its placement in the lower half of this list at eighth. The S20 Ultra managed an overall score of 122 points, recording 132 points in photos and 102 in videos. Until recently, the S20 Ultra featured the best ultrawide smartphone camera, according to DxOMark. Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition | 108 MP, f/1.7 aperture with OIS + 12 MP (Telephoto), f/2.0 aperture + 8 MP (Periscope), f/2.0 aperture with OIS + 20 MP (Ultrawide), f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP (Macro), f/2.4 aperture | The Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition or Mi Note 10 Pro as it is more commonly known outside China makes its way to the ninth spot on the list. The Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition features an overall score of 121 points, with 102 points in video and 132 points in the photo department. It is also the only phone on our list with a mid-range chipset. Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition | 64 MP with OIS + 8 MP (Telephoto) with OIS + 13 MP (Ultrawide) + 2 MP (Depth) | The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition is a surprise entrant to this list, primarily because the Redmi K series was geared towards the flagship killer range. However, the K30 Pro Zoom Edition is significantly more expensive than previous Redmi K series models. The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition manages an overall score of 120 points, managing 129 points in photo and 101 points in video. OnePlus 8 Pro | 48 MP, f/1.8 aperture with OIS + 8 MP (Telephoto), f/2.4 aperture with OIS + 48 MP (Ultrawide), f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP (Colour Filter) | The OnePlus 8 Pro may have found its spot at the bottom of this list, but that is hardly any reason to write it off. The 8 Pro is also the most accessible phone on our list because of its price and availability. The OnePlus 8 Pro has a photo score of 126 points and a video score of 103 points, putting it right up there with the very best in terms of video performance. The OnePlus 8 Pro has an overall score of 119 points. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra | 108 MP, f/1.8 aperture with OIS + 12 MP (Periscope Telephoto), f/3.0 aperture with OIS and 5x Optical Zoom + 12 MP (Ultrawide), f/2.2 | You won’t find the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on DxOMark yet, but we felt it was worth a mention, considering it is one of the best Android phones on the market. The Note 20 Ultra has a pretty similar camera setup to the S20 Ultra, minus the 100x digital zoom and a lower megapixel periscope camera. In terms of camera performance, the Note 20 Ultra is definitely up there with the best. Stay tuned for our full review of the Note 20 Ultra. First Published on Aug 22, 2020 06:20 pm