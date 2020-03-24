Redmi K30 Pro Zoom, Redmi K30 Pro launched in China: Specifications, price, features

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi K30 Pro in China. The Redmi flagship device comes with an all-screen design, a top-end Qualcomm flagship processor, 5G, among other features. The company has also launched a special Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition which comes with a telephoto camera.

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom and Redmi K30 Pro price and storage

Redmi K30 Pro comes in three storage variants. The 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Yuan 2,999 (roughly Rs 32,300), whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant can be bought for Yuan 3,399 (roughly Rs 36,600). The higher storage option with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Yuan 3,699 (roughly Rs 39,800).

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom comes in two storage options with 8GB RAM as standard. The 128GB memory option is priced at Yuan 3,799 (Rs 40,900), whereas the 256GB variant is priced at Yuan 3,999 (roughly Rs 43,100).

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom, Redmi K30 Pro specifications

Redmi K30 Pro (and the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom) features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 1,080*2,400 resolution and HDR10+ support. The screen does not have any punch-hole or notch cutout and instead comes with a pop-up module for the 20MP front camera.

Under the hood, Redmi K30 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with X55 modem for 5G support. The processor comes paired with up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1internal memory.

Battery-wise, Redmi K30 Pro packs a 4,700 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

In terms of cameras, Redmi K30 Pro sports a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor. The other three sensors include a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth shooter.

The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom has a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, 8MP macro lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with up to 30x zoom.

The smartphones boot on Android 10-based MiUi 11 out-of-the-box.