Xiaomi's Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition matches Huawei Mate 30 Pro's highest DxOMark camera score

Xiaomi recently launched Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition now stands tied with the Huawei Mate 30 Pro for first place on DxOMark’s list of best smartphone cameras.

With this, the Chinese company's just-launched phone which is also the first in its lineup to feature five rear cameras has proven to be one of its most capable camera phones.

The Mi CC9 Pro is Xiaomi’s most premium mid-range smartphone and it arrived in a Premium Edition with a few modifications in the camera.

The Premium Edition of the CC9 Pro received a score of 121 points, putting the phone ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G, OnePlus 7 Pro, and Google Pixel 4.

The Premium Edition of the Mi CC9 Pro tested by DxOMark features an 8P lens in the front of the 108-megapixel 1/1.33-inch sensor as compared to the 7P lens on the standard variant. This is the only smartphone to feature an 8P lens.

Apart from the primary sensor, the device also gets a 12-megapixel lens for portrait shots with 2x zoom and f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS and 5x optical zoom, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with a 117-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

According to DxOMark’s testing, the phone’s camera-setup delivers “excellent results in just about every type of photographic situation”. The Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition also gets the best video score at 102 points, which is one point more than the Pixel 4 and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G.

After attaining such a high camera score on DxOMark, it is easy to forget that the Mi CC9 Pro is a mid-range smartphone. The Premium Edition which DxOMark tested, retails for CNY3,499 (Roughly Rs 35,500/ $500) in China, almost half the price of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro with which it shares that first place.