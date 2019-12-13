App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei launches new Mate 30 Pro 5G variant in China

The new model is currently available for pre-order in China, starting from CNY 6,399 (Approx. Rs 64,500).

Carlsen Martin

Huawei unveiled the Mate 30 Pro 5G in September. Since then, the Mate 30 Pro has been popping up in several countries outside China. However, until now, the Mate 30 Pro 5G was only available in two memory variants – 8GB RAM and 512GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Huawei recently added a third Mate 30 Pro 5G variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The new model is currently available for pre-order in China, starting from CNY 6,399 (Approx. Rs 64,500). The first open sale for the device will commence on December 18.

The 5G version of the Mate 30 Pro is powered by the Kirin 990 5G SoC, which is built on the 7nm+ process node and packs an integrated 5G modem. The Mate 30 Pro runs on Android 10-based EMUI 10 out of the box without Google’s mobile services. It also boasts a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 40W wired and 27W wireless fast charging.

Close

The Mate 30 Pro 5G is undoubtedly the best smartphone on the market for photography and videography. The phone packs a 40-megapixel sensor with f/1.6 aperture, a 40-megapixel ultrawide f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with f/2.4 aperture and 3x optical zoom and a 3D TOF camera. Both the primary and telephoto sensors feature OIS. The 6.53-inch FHD+ OLED display sports a wide notch that houses a 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 3D TOF camera.

The Mate 30 Pro currently tops DxOMark’s charts for the best overall camera on a smartphone, surpassing Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10+ and Google’s Pixel 4 XL. While the Mate 30 Pro still lacks Google services that could change in the future.

First Published on Dec 13, 2019 11:06 am

tags #5G #Apple #Google #Huawei #Samsung #smartphones

