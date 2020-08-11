Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra launched with 120W fast charging, 120x Ultra-zoom and 120Hz OLED display: Everything you know need to know

Xiaomi has launched its ultimate-flagship smartphone, the Mi 10 Ultra, in China. The Mi 10 Ultra packs top-of-the-line specifications like a 120Hz OLED display, a 120x periscope lens setup, and a 120W wired fast charging support.





Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra comes in four storage variants starting with 8GB + 128GB storage configurations priced at 5,299 yuan (roughly Rs 57,000). The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options are priced at 5,599 yuan (roughly Rs 60,100) and 5,999 yuan (roughly Rs 64,400).

There’s also a 16GB + 512GB storage option priced at 6,999 yuan (roughly Rs 75,200).

Mi 10 Ultra will come in three colour schemes — Obsidian Black, Mercury Silver and a Transparent Edition.

The smartphone goes on sale starting August 16 in mainland China. There is no word on its international availability.

Mi 10 Ultra specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra sports a 6.67-inch curved Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen has brightness levels up to 800 nits and hits a peak value of 1,200 nits. It also comes with support for HDR10+ and TUV Low-Blue Light Rheinland certification.

The Mi 10 Ultra features a custom 48MP 1/1.32-inch primary sensor with a pixel size up to 1.2μm. The 8P primary lens features support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS).

Assisting the primary camera is a 128-degree ultrawide lens with a 20MP sensor. The same ultra-wide camera doubles up for macro shots up to 2.5cm from the subject.

There is also a 12MP portrait camera with 2x optical zoom. Lastly, the 120x ultra-zoom periscope lens, which has a Sony IMX586 image sensor, comes with OIS + EIS support. This camera also supports a viewfinder mode – when the zoom exceeds 15x, a small preview window is added to the screen to enhance the experience of using the ultra-zoom camera.

For selfies, there is a 20MP front camera inside the punch-hole cutout on the upper-left corner of the screen.

The camera unit on the Mi 10 Ultra is the highest-ranked on the DxO Mark with a total score of 130 points.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 internal memory. The performance unit also comes with a LiquidCool 2.0 cooling system and a 6-stack graphite layer for thermal management.

A 120Hz AMOLED display, coupled with the performance unit, will suck a lot of battery. For power consumption, Mi 10 Ultra packs a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging. Xiaomi claims that the standard 120W power adapter allows the device to charge to 41 percent in just five minutes and touch 100 percent in 23 minutes.

The phone also supports 50W wireless charging that charges the battery completely in 40 minutes. Additionally, there is support for 10W reverse wireless charging.

Mi 10 Ultra features dual stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio certification, in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock. The smartphone runs on Android 10-based MiUi 12 out-of-the-box.