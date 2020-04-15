Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 Pro+ launched: Everything you need to know

Huawei sub-brand Honor unveiled a new smartphone series today. The Chinese smartphone maker just launched three new phones, including the Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro, and Honor 30 Pro+. So let’s take a look at all the details about the new Honor 30 series.

Honor 30 Pro+

The Honor 30 Pro+ packs a Kirin 990 5G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Honor 30 Pro+ is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery and supports 40W wired fast charging and 27W wireless fast charging. The Honor 30 Pro+ sports a 6.57-inch FHD+ Flexible OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate.

On the design front, the Honor 30 Pro+ gets a new design and finish. The display also has noticeable curvature on the sides. The phone also boasts an in-display fingerprint reader and a pill-shaped notch cutout with a 32-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

In terms of optics, the Honor 30 Pro+ gets a quad-camera setup with a big 1/1.28 inch 50-megapixel IMX700 sensor by Sony. The main sensor is paired with a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 17mm equivalent lens that doubles as a macro camera and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom and up to 50x digital zoom. The camera also supports AI RAW photos and 4K video capture at 60 fps.

Honor 30 Pro

The Honor 30 Pro is almost indistinguishable from the Honor 30 Pro+, on the inside and out. The Honor 30 Pro gets the same chipset as the Honor 30 Pro Plus but misses out on the 12GB RAM option. Both devices run on Android 10.0 with the Magic UI 3.1 and Huawei’s Mobile Services. The Honor 30 Pro also gets the same display as the top-end “Plus” variant but losses out on the high refresh rate.

The Honor 30 Pro also has the same battery capacity, 40W wired fast charging support, and no wireless charging. The Honor 30 Pro gets a 40-megapixel RYYB IMX600 primary sensor with the same ultrawide and periscope cameras. Like the Honor 30 Pro Plus, the 30 Pro also offers OIS on the main and telephoto cameras. The front cameras on both phones are also similar.

Honor 30

The standard Honor 30 sports a flat 6.53-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Kirin 985 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Honor 30 retains the same primary and telephoto sensors as its Pro counterpart but gets a washed down 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a fourth 2-megapixel macro shooter. Additionally, battery capacity and charging speed remain unchanged from the Honor 30 Pro.

All three Honor 30 phones support NFC and dual-mode 5G. The Pro and Pro+ model support Wi-Fi 6+ (Wi-Fi 6 on the Honor 30) and get VC cooling for better heat dissipation. The Honor 30 Pro and Pro+ also get stereo speakers with Histen sound effects.

The Honor 30 and Honor 30 Pro arrive in five colour variants, including – Neon Purple, Black, Green, and Silver, while the Honor 30 Pro+ is limited to Black, Silver, and Green.