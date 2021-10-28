Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival: Check out the best deals on smart TVs

As we head into November, both Amazon and Flipkart are still holding sales across several product categories. Amazon’s Great Indian Festival will end on November 2, while Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale is already live and will continue through to November 3. Both e-retailers are offering major deals on TVs across various segments, so if you are looking for an upgrade, there is no better time than the present.

Samsung’s flagship Neo QLED 4K (50-inch) is available at a starting price of Rs 84,999 on Flipkart. The visually stunning Samsung Frame 2021 QLED UHD Smart TV is also available at a discounted price of Rs 58,990 on Flipkart for the 43-inch screen size. Looking for a budget Samsung TV, the company’s Crystal 4K series now starts from Rs 36,990 for the 43-inch screen size.

iFFALCON has several TVs on sale on Flipkart, including the 4K QLED H71, which are priced at Rs 44,999 and Rs 84,999 for the 55-inch and 65-inch models, respectively. The company’s 4K QLED H72 TV model is also available at a discounted price of Rs 54,999 (55-inch) and Rs 89,999 (65-inch). iFFALCON’s UHD 4K LED K61 and UHD LED K72 are also available at a starting price of Rs 24,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively, via Flipkart.

Sony is also offering discounts on 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs powered by Google TV. The TVs range from Rs 69,340 and go all the way up to Rs 1,89,990 for the biggest 75-inch screen size. However, there’s an 85-inch model available for Rs 4,55,990.

Want to buy an affordable QLED TV, then the Rs 45,990 50-inch 4K Android Certified QLED Smart TV (2020) on Amazon is a good option. The company’s top-of-the-line Mini-LED QLED 4K Smart TVs are also available at a starting price of Rs 1,05,999 on Amazon.

Xiaomi is offering deals across its Redmi TVs on Amazon India. The Redmi TV 4K UHD Android Smart TV (2021) is available at a starting price of Rs 31,999 for the 50-inch model, while the top-end 65-inch screen size will set you back Rs 56,999. Deals are even being offered across the company’s Mi TV range.

Westinghouse is bringing huge discounts across several TVs on Amazon. The company’s 55-inch 4K UHD TV is available for as low as Rs 32,499, while the 40-inch and 43-inch Full HD models can be purchased for Rs 19,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively.