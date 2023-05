1/7 Bangalore-based EV startup Simple Energy has finally launched the Simple One electric scooter at a starting price of Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). (Image: Simple Energy)

2/7 Simple One is powered with 5 KWh smart battery management system, delivering a claimed range of 212 kms in Indian driving conditions (IDC) with 6 percent SOC left, making it the longest range electric two-wheeler in the domestic market. (Image: Simple Energy)

3/7 The e-scooter is equipped with an 8.5 kW electric motor and 72Nm of torque and crafted for Indian road conditions. It can sprint from 0 to 40kph in 2.77 seconds. (Image: Simple Energy)

4/7 The Simple One comes with a fully-customisable TFT digital dashboard, a colossal boot space of 30 litres, 12-inch tubeless tyres, LED headlight and more. (Image: Simple Energy)

5/7 The scooter comes with CBS and disc brakes. The high-performance patented CBS brakes were designed to provide sporty dynamics to the One. (Image: Simple Energy)

6/7 The Simple One e-scooter will be available in four colour options - black, red, blue and white - and two dual-tone options - white and black - with red alloy wheels and highlights. (Image: Simple Energy)