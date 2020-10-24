Mercedes-Benz EQC review: Check out the company’s first electric SUV

As far as design goes, the EQC is the C Class of the electric series and hence based on the GLC SUV. For the most part at least. It of course gets the same basic silhouette but a few design touches of its own to make it stand out as a separate car.
As far as electric vehicles go, Mercedes-Benz has done a brilliant job of their first one ever. With a powertrain run entirely on electricity and looks that aren’t polarising, the company has seemed to hit a sweet middle spot.
As far as design goes, the EQC is the C Class of the electric series and hence based on the GLC SUV. For the most part at least. It of course gets the same basic silhouette but a few design touches of its own to make it stand out as a separate car. For example, the front gets a new grille design flanked by fresh-looking LED headlamps. The DRLs too are connected by a strip running across the top of the grille.
Off to the side, there is nothing special except for the 20-inch alloys with black and blue accents that are exclusive to the EQC. At the rear again, LEDs make a comeback with a connecting strip running across. However, I just wish Mercedes had done something more with the back because the lack of the exhaust pipes gives it a very plain look.
Inside the car, the EQC gets the Mercedes treatment and no one is left wanting for anything. A dual-tone blue and black theme is used across the cabin with the blue leather and black suede on the seats and blue and black themed upholstery for the cabin as well. The seats themselves are firm enough and the front seats are heated as well as customisable for height, distance, lean, lumbar support and bolster support.
The EQC also gets a big single glass infotainment system and instrument cluster. This time, however, the infotainment is a touchscreen system. Of course, there is the touchpad control as well, but the touchscreen was sorely missed on other cars. The steering wheel gets its own set of controls as well, the left for the infotainment display and the right for the dash which gives you a wealth of information in a number combinations that you would like to see and to top it all off, an audio system by Burmester.
Powering the EQC are two asynchronous motors that churn out 408 PS and 700 Nm. The battery responsible for this is an 80 kWh battery pack that is capable of a range of 430 km. The Mercedes gets four drive modes, Eco, Comfort, Sport and Individual. While Eco is meant to save as much battery life as possible, Comfort allows for a better feel of the SUV. In Sport mode, however, the squishy suspension setup from Comfort mode is reduced and the EQC feels much more stable.
Aside from this, Mercedes-Benz has given the EQC quite a few features as well. For one it gets radar-based adaptive cruise control. This allows you to stay a set distance away from the car in front of you which again can be adjusted using the right controls on the steering wheel. There is also-lane keep assist, plenty of airbags, a stability programme, ABS, EBD, hill hold, hill start and probably the kitchen sink as well.
Other features include a sunroof, three-zone climate control, massaging seat function, a boot space for you to sleep in and enough USB Type C outlets to charge the entire family’s phones.
Electric vehicles are still new and it will probably be a while before we see EVs go mainstream. But until then, we will have to make do with prices as high as Rs 99.3 lakh for a luxury electric SUV. This doesn’t mean the electric C-Class is a bad vehicle for the price, it just means that you could buy a normal S-Class for a tiny bit more.
First Published on Oct 24, 2020 05:19 pm