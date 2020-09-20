Looking for cars with best mileage? Check out Renault Kwid, Maruti Alto, other models priced under Rs 7 lakh

If mileage is your top priority while buying a car on a budget, check out this list of 10 best models out there Moneycontrol News If your priority while buying your next car is the mileage and you have a budget of up to Rs 7 lakh, here is a list of 10 cars you could consider. Hyundai Aura | 20.1 – 28.4 km/l |With a mileage of around 20.1 – 28.4 km/l, the Hyundai Aura starts our list at a price of Rs 5.81 lakh Hyundai Grand i10 Nios | 20.3 – 25.65 km/l | The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, priced at Rs 5.08 lakh comes next with a mileage range of 20.3 – 25.65 km/l. Hyundai Santro | 20.3 – 30.48 km/l | The Hyundai Santro is next. It may not have done as well as the original Santro, but priced at Rs 4.58 lakh, it delivers fuel efficiency figures of 20.3 – 30.48 km/l. Maruti Suzuki WagonR | 20.52 – 33.03 km/l | The direct rival to the Hyundai Santro, the WagonR does better at sales. Priced at Rs 4.51 lakh, the WagonR’s fuel efficiency figures stand at 20.52 – 33.03 km/l. Datsun Redi-GO | 20.71 – 22 km/l | The Datsun Red-GO usually doesn’t turn up on top 10 lists but it is a good car on its own. Priced at Rs 2.83 lakh, the hatchback returns a mileage of 20.71 to 22 km/l. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | 21.53 – 31.2 km/l | One of the latest additions to Maruti’s lineup, the S-Presso fulfils on style as well as promise. Priced at Rs 3.71 lakh, the S-Presso gets fuel efficiency figures of 21.53 – 31.2 km/l. Maruti Suzuki Swift | 21.61 – 28.4 | The Maruti Suzuki Swift consistently features among the top-10 selling cars. Giving a mileage of Rs 21.61 – 28.4 km/l, the Swift is priced at Rs 5.19 lakh. Maruti Suzuki Alto | 22.05 – 26.82 km/l | The Maruti Suzuki Alto is the cheapest in Maruti’s lineup and also features prominently the top-10 selling cars. Priced starting at Rs 3 lakh, the Alto delivers fuel figures of 22.05 – 26.82 km/l. Maruti Suzuki Celerio | 22.61 - 31.35 km/l | Another small car from Maruti Suzuki, the Celerio returns 22.61 – 31.35 km/l in fuel efficiency figures and is priced at Rs 4.46 lakh. Renault Kwid | 22.8 – 25 km/l | Like most cars on this list, the Renault Kwid gets a variety of engine options. Starting at Rs 3.08 lakh, the Kwid gets mileage of around 22.8 to 25 km/l. First Published on Sep 20, 2020 03:47 pm