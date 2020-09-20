172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|technology|auto|looking-for-cars-with-best-mileage-on-a-budget-check-these-10-models-priced-at-under-rs-7-lakh-5862201.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2020 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Looking for cars with best mileage? Check out Renault Kwid, Maruti Alto, other models priced under Rs 7 lakh

If mileage is your top priority while buying a car on a budget, check out this list of 10 best models out there

Moneycontrol News
If your priority to buy your next car is the mileage and you have a budget of up to Rs 7 lakh, here is a list of 10 cars you could consider.

If your priority while buying your next car is the mileage and you have a budget of up to Rs 7 lakh, here is a list of 10 cars you could consider.

Hyundai Aura | 20.1 – 28.4 km/l |With a mileage of around 20.1 – 28.4 km/l, the Hyundai Aura starts our list at a price of Rs 5.81 lakh

Hyundai Aura | 20.1 – 28.4 km/l |With a mileage of around 20.1 – 28.4 km/l, the Hyundai Aura starts our list at a price of Rs 5.81 lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios | 20.3 – 25.65 km/l | The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, priced at Rs 5.08 lakh comes next with a mileage range of 20.3 – 25.65 km/l.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios | 20.3 – 25.65 km/l | The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, priced at Rs 5.08 lakh comes next with a mileage range of 20.3 – 25.65 km/l.

Hyundai Santro | 20.3 – 30.48 km/l | The Hyundai Santro is next. It may not have done as well as the original Santro, but priced at Rs 4.58 lakh, it delivers fuel efficiency figures of 20.3 – 30.48 km/l.

Hyundai Santro | 20.3 – 30.48 km/l | The Hyundai Santro is next. It may not have done as well as the original Santro, but priced at Rs 4.58 lakh, it delivers fuel efficiency figures of 20.3 – 30.48 km/l.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR | 20.52 – 33.03 km/l | The direct rival to the Hyundai Santro, the WagonR does better at sales. Priced at Rs 4.51 lakh, the WagonR’s fuel efficiency figures stand at 20.52 – 33.03 km/l.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR | 20.52 – 33.03 km/l | The direct rival to the Hyundai Santro, the WagonR does better at sales. Priced at Rs 4.51 lakh, the WagonR’s fuel efficiency figures stand at 20.52 – 33.03 km/l.

Datsun Redi-GO | 20.71 – 22 km/l | The Datsun Red-GO usually doesn’t turn up on top 10 lists but it is a good car on its own. Priced at Rs 2.83 lakh, the hatchback returns a mileage of 20.71 to 22 km/l.

Datsun Redi-GO | 20.71 – 22 km/l | The Datsun Red-GO usually doesn’t turn up on top 10 lists but it is a good car on its own. Priced at Rs 2.83 lakh, the hatchback returns a mileage of 20.71 to 22 km/l.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | 21.53 – 31.2 km/l | One of the latest additions to Maruti’s lineup, the S-Presso fulfils on style as well as promise. Priced at Rs 3.71 lakh, the S-Presso gets fuel efficiency figures of 21.53 – 31.2 km/l.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | 21.53 – 31.2 km/l | One of the latest additions to Maruti’s lineup, the S-Presso fulfils on style as well as promise. Priced at Rs 3.71 lakh, the S-Presso gets fuel efficiency figures of 21.53 – 31.2 km/l.

Maruti Suzuki Swift | 21.61 – 28.4 | The Maruti Suzuki Swift consistently features among the top-10 selling cars. Giving a mileage of Rs 21.61 – 28.4 km/l, the Swift is priced at Rs 5.19 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Swift | 21.61 – 28.4 | The Maruti Suzuki Swift consistently features among the top-10 selling cars. Giving a mileage of Rs 21.61 – 28.4 km/l, the Swift is priced at Rs 5.19 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Alto | 22.05 – 26.82 km/l | The Maruti Suzuki Alto is the cheapest in Maruti’s lineup, and also features prominently the top-10 selling cars. Priced starting at Rs 3 lakh, the Alto delivers fuel figures of 22.05 – 26.82 km/l.

Maruti Suzuki Alto | 22.05 – 26.82 km/l | The Maruti Suzuki Alto is the cheapest in Maruti’s lineup and also features prominently the top-10 selling cars. Priced starting at Rs 3 lakh, the Alto delivers fuel figures of 22.05 – 26.82 km/l.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio | 22.61 - 31.35 km/l | Another small car from Maruti Suzuki, the Celerio returns 22.61 – 31.35 km/l in fuel efficiency figures and is priced at Rs 4.46 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio | 22.61 - 31.35 km/l | Another small car from Maruti Suzuki, the Celerio returns 22.61 – 31.35 km/l in fuel efficiency figures and is priced at Rs 4.46 lakh.

Renault Kwid | 22.8 – 25 km/l | Like most cars on this list, the Renault Kwid gets a variety of engine options. Starting at Rs 3.08 lakh, the Kwid gets a mileage of around 22.8 to 25 km/l.

Renault Kwid | 22.8 – 25 km/l | Like most cars on this list, the Renault Kwid gets a variety of engine options. Starting at Rs 3.08 lakh, the Kwid gets mileage of around 22.8 to 25 km/l.

First Published on Sep 20, 2020 03:47 pm

tags #Auto #Datsun #Hyundai #Maruti Suzuki #Renault #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.