MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnologyAuto

January auto sales | Check how these two-wheeler companies fared

India's two-wheeler industry recorded an increase of 4 percent during January to 1,236,536 units as against 1,186,750 units sold in the same month in 2020.

Swaraj Baggonkar
February 02, 2021 / 10:59 AM IST
Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, saw 3 percent fall in domestic sales during January to 485,889 units as against 501,622 sold in the same month in 2020. This is the first monthly fall by the Splendor manufacturer since July. (Image: Hero MotoCorp)
Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, saw 3 percent fall in domestic sales during January to 485,889 units as against 501,622 sold in the same month in 2020. This is the first monthly fall by the Splendor manufacturer since July. (Image: Hero MotoCorp)
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), the country’s second biggest two-wheeler maker, said it recorded an 11 percent increase in domestic sales to 416,716 as against 374,114 units clocked in the same month in 2020. Besides the Africa Twin, HMSI launched the Grazia Sports Edition during January (Image: Honda)
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), the country’s second biggest two-wheeler maker, said it recorded an 11 percent increase in domestic sales to 416,716 as against 374,114 units clocked in the same month in 2020. Besides the Africa Twin, HMSI launched the Grazia Sports Edition during January (Image: Honda)
Bajaj Auto, the country’s third largest two-wheeler maker, closed January with a fall of 0.24 percent in domestic sales to 157,404 units as against 157,796 units sold in the same month in 2020. Bajaj’s fall in sales is also the first since July. (Image: Bajaj Auto)

Bajaj Auto, the country’s third largest two-wheeler maker, closed January with a fall of 0.24 percent in domestic sales to 157,404 units as against 157,796 units sold in the same month in 2020. Bajaj’s fall in sales is also the first since July. (Image: Bajaj Auto)
Eicher Motors-controlled niche bike maker Royal Enfield saw 5 percent increase in domestic sales during January to 64,372 as against 61,292 units sold in the same month in 2020. (Image: Royal Enfield)
Eicher Motors-controlled niche bike maker Royal Enfield saw 5 percent increase in domestic sales during January to 64,372 as against 61,292 units sold in the same month in 2020. (Image: Royal Enfield)
Suzuki Motorcycle India recorded domestic sales of 57,004 units in January, a growth of 2 percent over 56,013 units sold in the same month in 2020. (Image: Suzuki)
Suzuki Motorcycle India recorded domestic sales of 57,004 units in January, a growth of 2 percent over 56,013 units sold in the same month in 2020. (Image: Suzuki)
Yamaha, the third biggest Japanese two-wheeler brand in India, clocked sales of 55,151 units during January, a growth of 54 percent as against 35,913 units sold in the same month in 2020. (Image: Yamaha)
Yamaha, the third biggest Japanese two-wheeler brand in India, clocked sales of 55,151 units during January, a growth of 54 percent as against 35,913 units sold in the same month in 2020. (Image: Yamaha)
Swaraj Baggonkar
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Slideshow #Technology
first published: Feb 2, 2021 10:55 am

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.