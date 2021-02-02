January auto sales | Check how these two-wheeler companies fared

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, saw 3 percent fall in domestic sales during January to 485,889 units as against 501,622 sold in the same month in 2020. This is the first monthly fall by the Splendor manufacturer since July. (Image: Hero MotoCorp)

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), the country's second biggest two-wheeler maker, said it recorded an 11 percent increase in domestic sales to 416,716 as against 374,114 units clocked in the same month in 2020. Besides the Africa Twin, HMSI launched the Grazia Sports Edition during January



Bajaj Auto, the country's third largest two-wheeler maker, closed January with a fall of 0.24 percent in domestic sales to 157,404 units as against 157,796 units sold in the same month in 2020. Bajaj's fall in sales is also the first since July.

Eicher Motors-controlled niche bike maker Royal Enfield saw 5 percent increase in domestic sales during January to 64,372 as against 61,292 units sold in the same month in 2020.

Suzuki Motorcycle India recorded domestic sales of 57,004 units in January, a growth of 2 percent over 56,013 units sold in the same month in 2020.