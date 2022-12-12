In Pictures | New Ducati DesertX launched in India at Rs 17.91 lakh

Ducati India has launched its new DesertX motorbike in India at Rs 17.91 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Star White Silk colour bike is up for bookings across all the company authorized dealerships in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi and Chennai. (Source: Ducati)

The deliveries of Ducati DesertX will start from the first week of January 2023. (Source: Ducati)

Equipped with a 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel, the new DesertX is designed to handle even the most challenging off-road terrain. The specific off-road development combined with the Ducati road-going expertise makes for a responsive, easy-to-handle. (Source: Ducati)

The bike is visually composed of 3 macro elements: a single central volume, the saddle, and the windshield that integrates the double headlight. (Source: Ducati)

DesertX flaunts an advanced electronic equipment that ensures safety and performance in all conditions. The versatility of DesertX is also reflected in the Riding Modes: there's 6 of them, with Enduro and Rally dedicated specifically to the off-road riding experience. (Source: Ducati)

The 46 mm USD fork and the rear shock, both fully adjustable, are developed with the Japanese brand Kayaba, an established name in the off-road world. (Source: Ducati)

The surfaces in contact with the rider are wide and well-connected, allowing movement in various directions with the highest level of comfort, especially in off-road riding. (Source: Ducati)

DesertX is equipped with the latest evolution of the 937 cc Testastretta 11 degree Desmo, lighter by 1.7 kg compared to the previous generation and equipped with a new gear ratio to ensure the best off-road behaviour. (Source: Ducati)

The DesertX aesthetic is able to transmit a sense of Dakarian glory while also flaunting a modern look and feel. Inspired by the iconic dakarian style, the collection is known as 21/18, in honour of the bike’s wheel sizes. (Source: Ducati)

The bike’s completely Full LED lighting system equipment is of the highest level. The double front headlight has two bi-function polyellipsoidal modules with Daytime Running Light (DRL) and has been designed to ensure excellent visibility, which is particularly important for a bike that can ride in all conditions. The rear headlight is equipped with the Ducati Brake Light. (Source: Ducati)