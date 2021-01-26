MARKET NEWS

In Pics: Tata Safari details, engine, unveil, competition

The Tata Safari will be launched commercially into the market in the coming weeks and will be the first seven seater SUV after the Safari Storme

Swaraj Baggonkar
January 26, 2021 / 03:27 PM IST
The Safari is essentially a seven-seater form the Harrier and was originally showcased as the Buzzard at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2019 before debuting as Gravitas at the 2020 India Auto Expo (Image: Tata Motors)
Tata Motors has brought the Safari brand back into its portfolio after a gap of 14 months. The Mumbai-based company stopped the production of the Safari Storme in late 2019 (Image: Tata Motors)
Most technical specifications of the Safari are the same as Harrier but the Safari is 63 mm longer and 80 mm taller than the Harrier. The wheelbase will remain the same 2,741 mm (Image: Tata Motors)
Engine of the Safari will be borrowed from the Harrier which is a 2.0 litre 170ps, Kryotec turbo-diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and automatic gearbox (Image: Tata Motors)
The Safari won’t have too many to compete against. MG Hector Plus and the Mahindra XUV500 are the only models in that segment having seven seats as all other models have a five-seat configuration (Image: Tata Motors)
Swaraj Baggonkar
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Slideshow #Tata Safari #Technology
first published: Jan 26, 2021 03:27 pm

