In Pics: Tata Safari details, engine, unveil, competition

The Safari is essentially a seven-seater form the Harrier and was originally showcased as the Buzzard at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2019 before debuting as Gravitas at the 2020 India Auto Expo (Image: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has brought the Safari brand back into its portfolio after a gap of 14 months. The Mumbai-based company stopped the production of the Safari Storme in late 2019 (Image: Tata Motors)

Most technical specifications of the Safari are the same as Harrier but the Safari is 63 mm longer and 80 mm taller than the Harrier. The wheelbase will remain the same 2,741 mm (Image: Tata Motors)

Engine of the Safari will be borrowed from the Harrier which is a 2.0 litre 170ps, Kryotec turbo-diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and automatic gearbox (Image: Tata Motors)