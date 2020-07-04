Alto, Kwid and S-Presso: Here are six cars you can buy for under Rs 4 lakh

Looking to buy a car and don't want to spend a lot? Here are some of the cars worth taking a look. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 For people who want a car for their daily use and are either low on budget or just don’t want to spend too much, there are still quite a few cars that can do the job in style. Here is a list of cars under Rs 4 lakh. 2/7 The first car on the list has to be the Renault Kwid. Priced at Rs 3.02 lakh, the Kwid offers exceptional styling and a number of variants to choose from. 3/7 Next is the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso starting at Rs 3.70 lakh. The S-Presso offers SUV styling on a hatchback and features a 1-litre petrol engine thanks to the light weight of the car offers a very peppy driving dynamic. 4/7 The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 starts at Rs 2.99 lakh and is probably the smallest car in the segment. It gets an 800cc engine. There was also a larger Alto with a 1-litre engine but that does duty in the S-Presso. 5/7 The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is probably the largest car here. It gets ample room on the inside and can be used to transport either people or goods. It gets sliding rear doors for easier loading and unloading. The Eeco is starts at Rs 3.9 lakh. 6/7 The Datsun Redi-Go recently received an update giving it a much fresher look. It is also the cheapest car in this line-up priced at Rs 2.83 lakh. 7/7 And finally, the Datsun Go. This is taking that Rs 4 lakh budget just slightly higher, but the price starts at Rs 4.09 lakh. And for the price, you do get some nice features and safety tech to go with it. First Published on Jul 3, 2020 08:18 pm