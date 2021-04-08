English
In Pics | Citroen C5 Aircross: Premium SUV launches new brand in India

The premium SUV is first of the many products planned by the French brand controlled by the PSA Group

Swaraj Baggonkar
April 08, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST
The Citroen C5 Aircross marks the entry of a new automotive brand in India. The premium SUV is first of the many products planned by the French brand controlled by the PSA Group, one of Europe’s biggest automotive brands (Image: Citroen)
The Citroen C5 Aircross is launched in India in three variants whose introductory prices start at Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The top-end variant is priced at Rs 31.9 lakh while the middle variant is priced at Rs 30.4 lakh. (Image: Citroen)
The Citroen C5 will be sold through showrooms in 10 cities supported by Nomadic Phygital Showroom. Citroen will offer 100 percent online buying of C5 Aircross SUV directly from factory, with doorstep delivery in over 50 cities across India (Image: Citroen)
The C5 Aircross will come powered by a 2.0 litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine which generates peak power of 177ps. Only an 8-speed transmission is offered on the SUV which comes with a choice of four colours. (Image: Citroen)
Citroen claims a fuel efficiency of 18.6 km per litre on the C5 which has a fuel tank of 52.5 litres thereby giving the five-seater, five door SUV a drive range of 976 km. (Image: Citroen)
Citroen has given 10 safety and driver aid system. Features like park assist, coffee break alert, blind spot monitoring system, auto LED vision, fog lights, hill hold, hill start, reversing camera, keyless entry and electric parking brake. (Image: Citroen)
The feature that sets C5 apart from its competition is its suspension. The Aircross comes with progressive hydraulic cushions that provide specially designed suspension on either side for rebound and compression which results in a smooth ride. The suspension is exclusively developed by Citroen. (Image: Citroen)
The C5 Aircross gets double-laminated front windows and acoustic windshield which helps in keeping the wind and road noise to bare minimum. There is also an onboard air quality system which is designed to automatically filters and purifies the air entering and circulating in the cabin. (Image: Citroen)
There is a 20.32 cm touchscreen system on offer which can be connected to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is also a 31.24cm TFT digital instrument panel (Image: Citroen)
The C5 Aircross has a boot space of 580 litre which can be expanded to 720 litres with the rear seats in forward position and 1630 with rear seats folded down. (Image: Citroen)
The C5 Aircross is assembled in India at Citroen’s plant in Thiruvallur, near Chennai and has received more than 1000 pre-bookings. The SUV will compete against Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Volkswagen Tiguan (Image: Citroen)
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Citroen #Slideshow #Technology
first published: Apr 8, 2021 09:02 am

