2021 BS-VI Kawasaki Vulcan S launched in India at Rs 5.79 lakh

Kawasaki just launched the MY2021 Vulcan S cruiser complete with a BS-VI upgrade in India with a considerable price hike. The Vulcan S is powered by the same 649cc parallel twin engine as the older BS-IV variant. The new engine is upgraded to the new norms and produces 61 PS of power and 62.4 Nm of peak torque. Apart from the upgrade, the Vulcan S gets no other changes. It continues with its iconic cruiser design with flat handlebar, low seat and forward set foot pegs. Speaking of which, the handlebar and foot peg positions can be altered according to the rider's preference to make it easier to ride. This is Kawasaki's Ergofit system and continues to be available on the Vulcan S along with different seat shapes. The new Vulcan S, now, gets just one colour option however, a new Metallic Flat Raw Greystone paint scheme. Earlier the Vulcan was available in a complete black scheme and a dual tone orange and black. The MY2021 Kawasaki Vulcan S gets a sticker of Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom). This is a Rs 30,000 hike on all-black BS-IV Vulcan S. Rivals include the Harley-Davidson Street 750. First Published on Sep 1, 2020 05:03 pm