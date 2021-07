Apple iPhone 12 series was launched in October 2020. Apple announced four new iPhone models, which included the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. A Counterpoint Research report claims that Apple has sold over 100 million units of the iPhone 12 series within seven months of its launch.

The top-end iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is priced at Rs 1,29,900 in India, accounted for 29 percent of the total share till April 2021. 40 percent of this came from the US alone.

Some of the reasons for the increased demand include 5G connectivity and OLED panels across the iPhone 12 lineup. The report states that the iPhone 12 series crossed the 100 million unit sales mark a couple of months ahead of the iPhone 11 series. It is also almost the same as the iPhone 6 series, which brought bigger screens for the first time on the iPhone.

Consumers preferred the highest version of the iPhone 12 series, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, during the first seven months after the series’ launch. The share of the Pro Max version in the iPhone 12 series sales was 29 percent, compared to the 25% for the same model of the iPhone 11 series. This is also one of the reasons for the iPhone 12 series grossing 22 percent more revenue than the iPhone 11 series in the first seven months of its launch.