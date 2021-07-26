MARKET NEWS

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best deals on laptops for Prime Day today

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 - whether you are working or gaming, there's a deal for everyone!

Moneycontrol News
July 26, 2021 / 08:18 PM IST
Prime Day 2021 is live and Amazon is offering some big deals on laptops and tablets across various segments. The e-retailer is offering up to Rs 35,000 off on select laptop models as well as No Cost EMI payment options and exchange offers. Amazon is also offering Rs 2,000 cashback on Amazon Pay and up to Rs 1,750 off on HDFC Bank card and EMI transactions. So, without any delays, let’s get a look at some of the best deals.
Looking to buy a solid laptop under Rs 40,000, then look no further than the HP 15 (2021), Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Asus Vivobook 15 (2020), and Dell Inspiron 3501. All three notebooks offer 8GB of RAM, adequate HDD or fast SSD storage, a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, and a Full HD display.
If you are looking for a good laptop under Rs 60,000, then the HP 15 (2021), Asus Vivobook Ultra 15 (2020), Acer Aspire 5, MSI Modern 15, and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2021) are all worth considering. The four laptops feature the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor backed by 8GB of DDR4 RAM and NVMe SSD storage. Additionally, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 and Dell Vostro 5415 come with a six-core, twelve-thread AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor.
There’s no shortage of options for those looking to buy a laptop under Rs 80,000. The Dell Inspiron 7415, HP Pavilion (2021), HP Pavilion x360 (2021), Lenovo ThinkPad E14 (2021), and ASUS ZenBook 14 (2020) are all worth considering. These laptops come with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processors and are paired with 8GB to 16GB of DDR4 RAM with NVMe SSD storage. Some models also include touch panels and are configurable with AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs.
The Asus ZenBook 13 OLED (2021), ASUS ZenBook Flip 13, Fujitsu UH-X, HP Envy, Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, HP Spectre x360, and Acer Swift 5 are all available on offer during Prime Day 2021. The Asus ZenBook Duo is another good laptop you can buy under Rs 1,00,000. The sub-1 lakh laptops offer a premium build, vibrant displays, and the latest hardware courtesy of Intel (11th Gen Core i7) or AMD (Ryzen 7 5700U).
There weren’t that many good deals on laptops above Rs 1,00,000, although Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro (13-inch) are both available on offer. The new M1-powered MacBooks are easily outperforming and outlasting (In terms of battery) their older Intel counterparts, making them an excellent pick for content creators looking to buy a new machine in the ultra-premium laptop segment.
Looking for more powerful gaming laptops that will enable the latest AAA titles, then the new HP Victus series is the way to go. The new Victus gaming laptops features the latest 11th Gen Intel or AMD Ryzen 5000H series CPUs, while graphics options include the Nvidia GTX 1650, RTX 3050, RTX 3050 Ti, and RTX 3060. Other great options available on offer with similar specs are the Asus TUF Dash F15 and Acer Nitro 5. The latest iteration of Asus’ TUF laptops with 11th Gen Intel CPUs and RTX 30-series GPUs deliver powerful performance, making them capable of running AAA titles with ease.
