Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best deals on laptops for Prime Day today

Prime Day 2021 is live and Amazon is offering some big deals on laptops and tablets across various segments. The e-retailer is offering up to Rs 35,000 off on select laptop models along with No Cost EMI payment options and exchange offers. Amazon is also offering Rs 2,000 cashback on Amazon Pay and up to Rs 1,750 off on HDFC Bank card and EMI transactions. So, without any delays, let’s get a look at some of the best deals.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best Deals on Laptops under Rs 40,000 | Looking to buy a solid laptop under Rs 40,000, then look no further than the HP 15 (2021), Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Asus Vivobook 15 (2020), and Dell Inspiron 3501. All three notebooks offer 8GB of RAM, adequate HDD or fast SSD storage, a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, and a Full HD display.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best Deals on Laptops under Rs 80,000 | There’s no shortage of options for those looking to buy a laptop under Rs 80,000. The Dell Inspiron 7415, HP Pavilion (2021), HP Pavilion x360 (2021), Lenovo ThinkPad E14 (2021), and ASUS ZenBook 14 (2020) are all worth considering. These laptops come with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processors and are paired with 8GB to 16GB of DDR4 RAM with NVMe SSD storage. Some models also include touch panels and are configurable with AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best Deals on MacBooks | There weren’t many good deals on laptops above Rs 1,00,000, although Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro (13-inch) are both available on offer. The new M1-powered MacBooks are easily outperforming and outlasting (In terms of battery) their older Intel counterparts, making them an excellent pick for content creators looking to buy a new machine in the ultra-premium laptop segment.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best Deals on Budget Gaming Laptops | If you are working from home and have the budget, then it is worth considering buying a gaming laptop over a regular laptop. For virtually the same price, a gaming laptop will deliver better performance, a more comfortable keyboard, easier upgradability, and will last longer. Some of the best entry-level gaming laptops available on offering during Prime Day 2021 include HP Pavilion Gaming (Ryzen 5 4600H) and the Asus TUF Gaming F15 (Intel Core i5-10300H) are two excellent entry-level gaming laptops under Rs 60,000.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best Deals on RTX 30-series Gaming Laptops | Looking for more powerful gaming laptops that will enable the latest AAA titles, then the new HP Victus series is the way to go. The new Victus gaming laptops feature the latest 11th Gen Intel or AMD Ryzen 5000H series CPUs, while graphics options include the Nvidia GTX 1650, RTX 3050, RTX 3050 Ti, and RTX 3060. Other great options available on offer with similar specs are the Asus TUF Dash F15 and Acer Nitro 5. The latest iteration of Asus' TUF laptops with 11th Gen Intel CPUs and RTX 30-series GPUs deliver powerful performance, making them capable of running AAA titles with ease. You can check out all the Prime Day laptop deals here

