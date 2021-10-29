MARKET NEWS

Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Diwali Sale live: Here are some of the best deals on smartphones

You can also avail various bank and exchange offers to get additional discounts on smartphones during these sales

Moneycontrol News
October 29, 2021 / 04:44 PM IST
Amazon and Flipkart are running seasonal sales the 2nd and 3rd of November, respectively. We recently went through a list of some of the top deals on TVs available on both platforms during the sales. Now, let’s take a look at some of the best deals on smartphones during Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival.
OnePlus 9 Series | Amazon | The OnePlus 9 Pro is available at a starting price of Rs 58,999, while the vanilla OnePlus 9 starts from Rs 46,999. The OnePlus 9R is also available for a discounted price of Rs 36,999.
Samsung Galaxy S21 | Amazon | The Samsung Galaxy S21 is available at a discounted price of Rs 59,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. It is worth noting that the Phantom Violet version of the device is listed for Rs 56,880. The Galaxy S21+, on the other hand, is listed for Rs 71,998.
Apple iPhone 12 | Flipkart | The iPhone 12 is available for as low as Rs 53,999 on Flipkart and this doesn’t include the various bank offers.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G | Amazon | The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is be available at a discounted price of Rs 36,990 for the 8GB/128GB model.
iQOO 7 Legend | Amazon | The iQOO 7 Legend, on of the best phones in the segment, is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 36,990 on Amazon.
Asus ROG Phone 3 | Flipkart | The Asus ROG Phone 3 is available at a discounted price of Rs 34,999, while the top-end model will set you back Rs 38,999.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series | Amazon | Samsung skipped the Note series this year, but if you are still interested in getting one, then the Galaxy Note 20 starts from Rs 44,999 and the Note 20 Ultra will set you back Rs 69,999 during the Great Indian Festival on Amazon.
Realme GT Master Edition | Flipkart | The Realme GT Master Edition is available at an amazing price of Rs 21,999 on Flipkart. While the device is listed starting from Rs 25,999, you can avail the Rs 4,000 discount by paying with a credit or debit card.
Google Pixel 4a | Flipkart | The Google Pixel 4a is available at its lowest-ever price in India, currently priced at Rs 25,999. Apart from the discounted price, Google is also offering the Pixel Buds A-Series TWS earbuds at Rs 6,000 along with the Pixel 4a.
Redmi Note 10S & Redmi Note 10 Lite | Amazon | Xiaomi is offering the Redmi Note 10S and Note 10 Lite at a discounted price of Rs 13,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively.
Realme Narzo 50i & Narzo 50A | Amazon | The recently launched Realme Narzo 50i and Narzo 50A are available at a discounted price of 6,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively.
Tags: #Apple #Asus #Google #iQOO #OnePlus #Realme #Samsung #Slideshow #Xiaomi
first published: Oct 29, 2021 04:41 pm

