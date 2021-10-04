Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sales: Here are the best offers on laptops

If you are looking to trade-in your old laptop for a new one, then there’s no better place to start your search than Amazon’s Great Indian Festival and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. Both sales are already live on their respectively platforms and will continue through the next couple of days. Apart from the discounts, Flipkart is offering additional discounts for transactions with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. Amazon is offering discounts of anywhere between Rs 1,750 to Rs 10,750 with HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions, which we’ve factored into the discounted prices.

Best Deals on Chromebooks | Asus is offering discounts on its new C series of Chromebooks. The Chromebook C214, C223, C423, and C523 are available with a discount of up to Rs 2,000 on Flipkart. The HP Chromebook MT8183 is being offered for as Rs 21,990 on Flipkart. The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 and IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebooks are now available for as low as Rs 18,990 and Rs 28,990, respectively. Chromebooks are ideal for those only interested in machines for e-learning.

Best Deals on Laptops under Rs 40,000 | Amazon | The Dell Inspiron 15 (2021) is an excellent laptop for multitasking between browsing and working on apps like MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc. At a starting price of Rs 36,240, the Inspiron 15 (2021) is one of the best budget laptops on Amazon. Amazon is offering the HP 15s (AMD Model) for a starting price of Rs 35,499. The Asus VivoBook 14 (2021) is available at a starting price of Rs 35,490.

Best Deals on Laptops under Rs 40,000 | Flipkart | The HP 15s 11th Gen Intel option is available for Rs 40,000. The Acer Aspire 3, which is available for as low as Rs 35,990, is another excellent option if the sub-40K space. Another good budget option, which costs Rs 38,990, is the Dell Vostro. The Acer Aspire 5 is also available at a starting price of Rs 39,490 during the Big Billion Days sale. Lastly, the RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition is available at a starting price of Rs 38,999 on Flipkart. The Aspire 7 from Acer with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU and Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU is available for Rs 54,990 on Flipkart.

Best Deals on Laptops under Rs 60,000 |Amazon | The Dell Vostro 3400 is reliable laptop and will be available for Rs 50,740 on Amazon. Asus’ Xiaomi is offering the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition 14 (10th Gen Intel Core i7) for Rs 53,990 on Amazon. The Asus VivoBook 14 (2021) is available at a discounted price of Rs 51,740. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is available for Rs 58,740 on Amazon.

Best Deals on Laptops under Rs 60,000 | Flipkart | VivoBook K15 OLED (2021) laptops are also being offered on Flipkart for as low as Rs 57,990. The Realme Book (Slim) is being offered for as low as Rs 52,999 on Flipkart. The MSI Modern 14 features a discounted price of Rs 52,990 on Flipkart. The RedmiBook Pro is another great bargain buy with its Rs 47,999 price tag on Flipkart.

Best Deals on Laptops under Rs 75,000 | Amazon | The HP Pavilion (2021) will set you back Rs 73,990 during Amazon’s sale. The Asus VivoBook S S15 (2021) will be available for as low as Rs 66,490. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (Ryzen 7 5700U) will set you back Rs 61,990. The Fujitsu UH-X is another good premium laptop that is available for as low as Rs 69,490. The Lenovo ThinkPad E15 (2021) will set you back Rs 71,990.

Best Deals on Laptops under Rs 1,00,000 | Amazon | The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 AMD Ryzen 5 is available at a discounted price of Rs 90,490 without any bank discounts on Amazon India. The ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 (2021) OLED laptop will set you back Rs 94,490 on Amazon. The 17-inch LG Gram 17 Ultra will set you back Rs 82,990 during the Great Indian festival. The Lenovo Yoga 7 is available for as low as Rs 85,990 on Amazon, while the Yoga Slim 7 starts from Rs 99,990. The Lenovo IdeaPad S540 (QHD Model) starts from Rs 76,990 during the Great Indian Festival sale.

Best Deal on Gaming Laptops under Rs 70,000 | The MSI Bravo with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U CPU, an AMD Radeon RX5500M GPU, and a 144Hz IPS display is available for Rs 64,990 on Flipkart. The Acer Nitro 5 with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H GPU and an Nvidia RTX 3050 mobile GPU is available for 69,990 on Amazon.

Best Deals on Gaming Laptops under Rs 1,00,000 | Flipkart | The Dell G15 with the Ryzen 5 5600H processor and Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics card will set you back Rs 73,990. The Asus ROG Strix will set you back Rs 74,990 for the Ryzen 7 4800H CPU and RTX 3050 GPU model. The Asus TUF Dash F15 (2021) features a price tag of Rs 89,990 for the model with the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 H series CPU and the RTX 3060 graphics card.

Best Deals on Gaming Laptops under Rs 1,00,000 | Flipkart | For more CPU focused work, the Asus ROG Strix G15 (2021) with the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and RTX 3050 will set you back Rs 92,990. Acer Predator Helios 300 is available for Rs 99,990 on Flipkart for one of two combinations – 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H series CPU / RTX 3060 GPU or 11th Gen Intel Core i7 H series CPU / RTX 3050 Ti GPU. The MSI GF63 Thin (10th Gen Intel Core i7 H series CPU / RTX 3050) GPU is available for Rs 76,990 on Flipkart.