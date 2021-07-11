UEFA EURO 2020 final | British football fans gather outside Wembley Stadium ahead of sporting fiesta

Fans set off smoke flares as they begin to gather outside Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021, prior to the Euro 2020 football championship final match between England and Italy. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Two England fans are dressed as knights as they begin to gather outside Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

An England fan takes a nap, as fans gather, ahead of the Euro 2020 football championship final match between England and Italy, at Wembley Stadium, in London. (AP Photo/Zac Goodwin)

An England fan wearing a face mask depicting England soccer manager Gareth Southgate poses for a photo, as fans gather, ahead of the Euro 2020 football championship final match between England and Italy, at Wembley Stadium, in London. (AP Photo/Zac Goodwin)

England fans react as they begin to gather, ahead of the Euro 2020 football championship final match between England and Italy, at Wembley Stadium. (AP Photo/Zac Goodwin)

An England fan climbs on a traffic light as fans begin to gather, ahead of the Euro 2020 football championship final match between England and Italy, at Wembley Stadium, in London. (AP Photo/Zac Goodwin)

Fans light off smoke flares as they begin to gather outside Wembley Stadium in London, ahead of the Euro 2020 football championship final match between England and Italy, at Wembley Stadium, in London. (AP Photo/David Cliff)