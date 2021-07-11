MARKET NEWS

UEFA EURO 2020 final | British football fans gather outside Wembley Stadium ahead of sporting fiesta

The thrilling UEFA EURO 2020 final between England and Italy will begin at 12:30 AM IST (GMT+5.5) on July 12. It will be telecast in English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam by Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). Fans can also watch the action unfold LIVE on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY SIX and SONY TEN 4 channels.

Associated Press
July 11, 2021 / 09:49 PM IST
Fans set off smoke flares as they begin to gather outside Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021, prior to the Euro 2020 football championship final match between England and Italy. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
Two England fans are dressed as knights as they begin to gather outside Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
An England fan takes a nap, as fans gather, ahead of the Euro 2020 football championship final match between England and Italy, at Wembley Stadium, in London. (AP Photo/Zac Goodwin)
An England fan wearing a face mask depicting England soccer manager Gareth Southgate poses for a photo, as fans gather, ahead of the Euro 2020 football championship final match between England and Italy, at Wembley Stadium, in London. (AP Photo/Zac Goodwin)
England fans react as they begin to gather, ahead of the Euro 2020 football championship final match between England and Italy, at Wembley Stadium. (AP Photo/Zac Goodwin)
An England fan climbs on a traffic light as fans begin to gather, ahead of the Euro 2020 football championship final match between England and Italy, at Wembley Stadium, in London. (AP Photo/Zac Goodwin)
Fans light off smoke flares as they begin to gather outside Wembley Stadium in London, ahead of the Euro 2020 football championship final match between England and Italy, at Wembley Stadium, in London. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
England fans queue outside the The Faltering Fullback pub in Finsbury Park, London, ahead of the Euro 2020 football championship final match between England and Italy, at Wembley Stadium, in London. (AP Photo/Jonathan Brady)
first published: Jul 11, 2021 09:49 pm

