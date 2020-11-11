Bihar Election 2020 Results | NDA retains Bihar: A look at the map of BJP-ruled states

With this win let’s take a look at the states where BJP is ruling, either alone or in coalition. Priyanka Roshan With the victory on 125 seats in Bihar Assembly Election 2020, NDA retained its power in Bihar. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 74 seats to form a coalition government with JD(U) again. The results for Bihar Assembly election was announced on November 10 after counting. The polling was held in three phases. Let’s take a look at the states where BJP is ruling, either alone or in coalition. (Image: PIB) (Image: Moneycontrol) (Image: Moneycontrol) (Image: Moneycontrol) (Image: Moneycontrol) (Image: Moneycontrol) (Image: Moneycontrol) (Image: Moneycontrol) (Image: Moneycontrol) (Image: Moneycontrol) (Image: Moneycontrol) (Image: Moneycontrol) (Image: Moneycontrol) (Image: Moneycontrol) (Image: Moneycontrol) (Image: Moneycontrol) (Image: Moneycontrol) (Image: Moneycontrol) First Published on Nov 11, 2020 02:32 pm