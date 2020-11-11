Bihar Election 2020 Results | NDA retains Bihar: A look at the map of BJP-ruled states

With the victory on 125 seats in Bihar Assembly Election 2020, NDA retained its power in Bihar. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 74 seats to form a coalition government with JD(U) again. The results for Bihar Assembly election was announced on November 10 after counting. The polling was held in three phases. Let’s take a look at the states where BJP is ruling, either alone or in coalition. (Image: PIB)