The counting of votes in five states – Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Manipur – that went to poll last month is underway, following COVID-19 protocols. Around 1,200 counting halls have been set up where results will be recorded from electronic voting machines (EVMs). More than 50,000 officials have been deployed for the counting of votes on March 10 in the five states. (Image: AFP)

Election officials count votes after Uttar Pradesh state elections in Lucknow. India's election authority started counting votes on March 10 in five states' elections that are a crucial test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party before national elections in 2024. All results are expected to be available later in the day. (Image: AP)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers celebrate early leads for the party as election officials count votes in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: AP)

Samajwadi party workers gather outside a counting center in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: AP)

An election official shows an electronic voting machine to a polling agent during counting of votes after Uttar Pradesh state elections in Lucknow. (Image: AP)

Electoral officials hold Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) at a counting center of the Uttar Pradesh state assembly election votes in Noida. (Image: AFP)

Electoral officials and polling agents are seen at a counting center during the counting of the Uttar Pradesh state assembly election votes in Noida. (Image: AFP)

Counting of postal ballots gets underway at a counting centre in Gurdaspur, Punjab. (Image: ANI)

After counting of postal ballots, counting of EVMs set to begin, at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: ANI)