Remembering Satish Kaushik: From Calendar to Pappu Pager, a look at some iconic roles played by the Bollywood veteran

1/10 Satish Kaushik, died of a heart attack in the early hours of March 9 in Delhi, leaving behind a trail of tears and grief. The veteran Bollywood icon who donned multiple hats of a director, producer and screenwriter, passed away at the age of 66. The sudden news of his demise shocked the Indian film industry and left fans heartbroken.

2/10 Kaushik celebrated Holi at Javed Akhtar's party and had shared photographs of his Holi celebrations on social media. Film personalities remembered the veteran actor as a “kind man” and “gentle soul” whose love for life was irreplaceable. (Image: Twitter @satishkaushik2)

3/10 Kaushik is credited for penning the dialogues for the 1983 cult classic “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron”, and writing the story of his 2021 directorial venture “Kaagaz” featuring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead. (Image: Twitter @satishkaushik2)

4/10 Born in Haryana, Kaushik was an alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India. He was best known for his comedic roles such as Calendar in “Mr India” and Pappu Pager in “Deewana Mastana”. Let’s take a look at some of his iconic characters from films. (Image: Twitter)

5/10 Calendar in Mr India (1987) (Image: Twitter @NeilNMukesh)

6/10 Kashiram in Ram Lakhan (1989) (Image: Instagram)

7/10 Chanda Mama in Mr and Mrs Khiladi (1997) (Image: Twitter @akshaykumar)

8/10 Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana (1997) (Image: Youtube)

9/10 Bhure in Netflix film Thar (2022)