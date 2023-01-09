In Pics | PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore

1/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on January 9. The 17th PBD Convention holds significance as it is being organised as a physical event after a gap of four years and the first after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The last PBD Convention in 2021 was held virtually during the Pandemic. (Image: PIB)

2/8 PM released a Commemorative Postal Stamp ‘Surakshit Jaayen, Prashikshit Jaayen’ and also inaugurated the first-ever digital PBD Exhibition on the theme ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – Contribution of Diaspora in Indian Freedom Struggle. (Image: PIB)

3/8 President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali is the chief guest and the Republic of Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi is the special guest of honour. (Image: PIB)

4/8 Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister remarked that the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is taking place in all its glory after a gap of four years and highlighted the significance and joy of personal interaction. Talking about the host city, Indore, the Prime Minister said Indore is a city as well as a phase, “It is a phase that walks ahead of time while preserving its heritage.” He also mentioned the culinary fame of Indore and its achievement in the Swachata movement. (Image: PIB)

5/8 Underlining the skill and work ethics of Indian youth, Modi said that the country has the opportunity to become the "skill capital" of the world. PM Modi urged the gathering to tell the youth about their country and also provide them with occasions to visit it. "With traditional understanding and modern approach, these young Pravasis will be able to tell the world about India more effectively. With increasing curiosity about India among the youth, tourism, research and glory of India will enhance," he said. (Image: PIB)

6/8 Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to engage and connect with overseas Indians and enable the diaspora to interact with each other. The theme of this PBD Convention is ‘Diaspora: Reliable partners for India’s progress in Amrit Kaal’. (Image: PIB)

7/8 Over 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 different countries have registered for the PBD Convention. The conference will conclude on January 10 and President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the valedictory session and present the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman. (Image: PIB)