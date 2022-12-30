PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express, Joka-Taratala stretch of Kolkata Metro, and several developmental projects in West Bengal

PM Modi flags off the Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri, in West Bengal through video conferencing on December 30. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other leaders were present at the event in Howrah. (Image: ANI)

Soon after performing the last rites of his mother in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train in West Bengal. Modi was scheduled to visit West Bengal on December 30 to inaugurate a host of development projects but due to sudden demise of his mother, he attended the events virtually. (Image: ANI)

The Vande Bharat Express will connect Howrah and New Jalpaiguri, the gateway to the North East. (Image: ANI)

The blue-and-white train, which covers a distance of 564 km in 7.45 hours, will save three hours of travel time compared to other trains on the route, officials said. It will have three stoppages at Barsoi, Malda and Bolpur. (Image: ANI)

The Vande Bharat express with modern passenger amenities is likely to be preferred both by regular passengers, tea industry executives, and tourists travelling to the Himalayas in North Bengal and Sikkim. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)

The train has 16 coaches, including two for drivers. (Image: ANI)

PM Modi also inaugurated the Joka-Taratala stretch of the Purple Line of the Kolkata Metro through video conferencing. (Image: ANI)

Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various Railway projects in West Bengal virtually. "The central government is making record investment to modernise the Indian Railways. Now, modern trains like the Vande Bharat express, Tejas express and the Humsafar express are being made in India. In the next eight years, we'll see railways on a new journey of modernisation," PM Modi said. (Image: ANI)