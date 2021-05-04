Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account suspended: Take a look at celebrities, politicians who were banned from the platform

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account has been permanently suspended for violation of the social media platform’s policies. The actor had on May 4 tweeted about the alleged violence that took place in West Bengal after the assembly election results were declared. (Image: Facebook/ Team Kangana Ranaut)

While he was President of the United States, Donald Trump’s Twitter account was permanently suspended in January 2021 due to "risk of further incitement of violence”. Trump’s supporters had breached the US Capitol on January 6, in an insurrection to challenge certification of the Presidential election, which Trump lost to Joe Biden. Trump had challenged the results in courts, and falsely claimed on social media that he had been re-elected. (Image: AP Photo/John Raoux)

Twitter had in July 2020 banned Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr, stopping him for tweeting for 12 hours after he posted a video clip discussing the benefits of hydroxychloroquine. (Image: Reuters)

Famous Swedish YouTuber and comedian PewDiePie's Twitter account was suspended temporarily in 2016 after he made a joke about the terrorist group Islamic State. (Image: Facebook @PewDiePie4)

Actor-turned-director Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was banned on Twitter in May 2017 after he had reportedly revealed the climax of the movie Secret Superstar. His account was eventually restored after a few months. (Image: Facebook/Kamaal R Khan)

Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account was suspended in April 2020 after tweeting about the Moradabad stone-pelting incident. (Image: Facebook/Kangana Ranaut)

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's account was suspended in May 2017 after he posted "offensive" tweets, especially against women. The account remains suspended. (Image: Facebook/Abhijeet Bhattacharya)