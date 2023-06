1/5 An under-construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge over the Ganga river collapsed in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on June 4, portions of which were deliberately destroyed in a planned fashion under expert advice as it had design flaws, claimed state government officials. (Image: ANI)

2/5 The moment the bridge collapsed in the Ganga River was caught on video by locals. (Image: ANI)

3/5 No casualties were reported in the collapse of the Aguwani -Sultanganj bridge that connects Bhagalpur with Khagaria district, said state government officials. (Image: PTI)

4/5 Images of the bridge collapse that took place in Khagaria evoked immediate criticisms from the opposition, prompting Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Additional Chief Secretary of Road Construction Department, Pratyay Amrit, to hold a hurried press conference. (Image: ANI)