In Pics: New 6-lane highway being developed in NCT of Delhi, will serve as primary route for traffic flow between Delhi, Haryana, UP

A new six-lane access-controlled highway is currently being developed in the National Capital Territory of Delhi from DND Maharani Bagh to the Junction with the Jaitpur-Pushta Road Section of NH-148NA.

Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari shared images of a six-lane access-controlled highway on social media. This highway will serve as a primary route for traffic flow between Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and will improve the connectivity of North/East Delhi with Noida and Ghaziabad.

It will also connect with major highways such as Direct Noida-Delhi flyways, Delhi-Meerut, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP), NH-2 (Delhi-Agra), Delhi Mumbai Expressway and Jewar airport.

In the Delhi region, the section will feature a cross-elevated metro railway line at four locations. Additionally, a vertical garden has been planned for all piers along the stretch to provide aesthetic and environmental benefits.