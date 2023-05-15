In Pics: New 6-lane highway being developed in NCT of Delhi, will serve as primary route for traffic flow between Delhi, Haryana, UP A new six-lane access-controlled highway is currently being developed in the National Capital Territory of Delhi from DND Maharani Bagh to the Junction with the Jaitpur-Pushta Road Section of NH-148NA.
May 15, 2023 / 02:40 PM IST
A new six-lane access-controlled highway is currently being developed in the National Capital Territory of Delhi from DND Maharani Bagh to the Junction with the Jaitpur-Pushta Road Section of NH-148NA. (Image: Twitter @nitin_gadkari)
Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari shared images of a six-lane access-controlled highway on social media. This highway will serve as a primary route for traffic flow between Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and will improve the connectivity of North/East Delhi with Noida and Ghaziabad. (Image: Twitter @nitin_gadkari)
It will also connect with major highways such as Direct Noida-Delhi flyways, Delhi-Meerut, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP), NH-2 (Delhi-Agra), Delhi Mumbai Expressway and Jewar airport. (Image: Twitter @nitin_gadkari)
In the Delhi region, the section will feature a cross-elevated metro railway line at four locations. Additionally, a vertical garden has been planned for all piers along the stretch to provide aesthetic and environmental benefits. (Image: Twitter @nitin_gadkari)
Gadkari said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sustainable construction practices are being promoted by using recycled waste materials in the embankment. Specifically, inert materials such as biomining material from municipal solid waste extracted from the Ghazipur and Okhla dumping yards will be utilised in the project. (Image: Twitter @nitin_gadkari)