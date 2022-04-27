In Pics | Massive fire at Bhalswa garbage site in Delhi; locals struggle to breathe

Massive fire breaks out at Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi on April 26. Ten fire tenders were present at the spot. Hours after fire broke out at the garbage dumping site, residents of the area complained of lack of visibility and choking. (Source: PTI)

The fire department received information about the blaze around 5.47 pm following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said. According to officials, 13 fire tenders were at the site to douse the flames. Environment Minister Gopal Rai on April 26 asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to submit a report on the Bhalswa landfill fire within 24 hours. (Image: ANI)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lashed out at the BJP on social media and said the fire at the Bhalswa landfill will "finish" the saffron party which rules all the three civic bodies. As the fire was spreading in the nearby colonies, people were finding it difficult to breath, Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said. (Image: ANI)

This year, three incidents of fire were reported in east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site, including the one on March 28 which was finally doused over 50 hours after it broke out. (File Image: PTI)

On April 26, three more incidents of fire were reported in the capital. A fire broke out at the Transport Bhawan on Parliament Street here on April 26. The fire started from an air-conditioner in one of the rooms of the building. A DTC bus also caught fire on April 26 afternoon on Vikas Marg area here. (Image: ANI)