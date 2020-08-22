172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|india|in-pics-ganesh-chaturthi-2020-a-look-at-how-the-festival-is-celebrated-amid-coronavirus-pandemic-5742231.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2020 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: A look at how the festival is celebrated amid coronavirus pandemic

This year the festival is celebrated in a much more restricted way owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Let’s take a look at how people are celebrating this year’s festival while following the precautionary measures.

Moneycontrol News
The 10- day Ganesh Chaturthi festival began in India on August 22 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In view of the virus outbreak, the festival is being celebrated in a subdued manner this year to curb the spread of infection. Many people are bringing home idols of Ganesha on the occasion. However, this year the festival is celebrated in a much more restricted way due to ongoing pandemic. Let’s take a look at how people are celebrating this year’s festival while following the precautionary measures. (Image: AP)

The 10- day Ganesh Chaturthi festival began in India on August 22 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In view of the virus outbreak, the festival is being celebrated in a subdued manner this year to curb the spread of infection. Many people are bringing home idols of Ganesha on the occasion. Let’s take a look at how people are celebrating this year’s festival while following the precautionary measures. (Image: AP)

Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Mandal is conducting a blood & plasma donation camp in Mumbai instead of Ganesh pandal while celebrating its Arogya Utsav on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Mandal is conducting a blood and plasma donation camp in Mumbai instead of Ganesh pandal while celebrating its Arogya Utsav on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at his residence in Bengaluru, on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at his residence in Bengaluru, on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

A doctor in a COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat made Ganpati idol with dry fruits with shell and kept it in the hospital. After puja the dry fruits will be distributed among patients at the hospital. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

A doctor in a COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat made Ganpati idol with dry fruits with shell and kept it in the hospital. After the puja, the dry fruits will be distributed among patients at the hospital. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

A devotee wearing a mask carries home an idol of elephant God for worship during Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

A devotee wearing a mask carries home an idol of the elephant God for worship during Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu performed Ganesh Puja with his wife Usha Naidu on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu performed Ganesh Puja with his wife Usha Naidu on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Prayers being offered at Arulmigu Manakula Vinayagar Temple in Puducherry, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Prayers being offered at Arulmigu Manakula Vinayagar Temple in Puducherry, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Devotees are seen flouting the social distancing norms. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Devotees offer prayers outside a Lord Ganesh temple in Guwahati, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. A weekend lockdown has been imposed in the state to contain the spread of COVID-19 till August 31. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Devotees offer prayers outside a Lord Ganesh temple in Guwahati, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. A weekend lockdown has been imposed in the state to contain the spread of COVID-19 till August 31. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

A resident of Chennai decorates her house with Coronavirus-themed Ganesha & thousands of Ganesha idols to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

A resident of Chennai decorates her house with Coronavirus-themed Ganesha and thousands of Ganesha idols to celebrate the festival. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

A boy sits holding an idol of lord Ganesha in the trunk of a car during Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

A boy sits holding an idol of Lord Ganesha in the trunk of a car during Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

First Published on Aug 22, 2020 04:37 pm

tags #coronavirus #festival amid coronavirus #Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 #Ganesh Chaturthi festival #Lord Ganesha #Slideshow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.