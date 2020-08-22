In pics | Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: A look at how the festival is celebrated amid coronavirus pandemic

This year the festival is celebrated in a much more restricted way owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Let’s take a look at how people are celebrating this year’s festival while following the precautionary measures.
The 10- day Ganesh Chaturthi festival began in India on August 22 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In view of the virus outbreak, the festival is being celebrated in a subdued manner this year to curb the spread of infection. Many people are bringing home idols of Ganesha on the occasion. Let’s take a look at how people are celebrating this year’s festival while following the precautionary measures. (Image: AP)
Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Mandal is conducting a blood and plasma donation camp in Mumbai instead of Ganesh pandal while celebrating its Arogya Utsav on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at his residence in Bengaluru, on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
A doctor in a COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat made Ganpati idol with dry fruits with shell and kept it in the hospital. After the puja, the dry fruits will be distributed among patients at the hospital. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
A devotee wearing a mask carries home an idol of the elephant God for worship during Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu performed Ganesh Puja with his wife Usha Naidu on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Prayers being offered at Arulmigu Manakula Vinayagar Temple in Puducherry, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Devotees are seen flouting the social distancing norms. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Devotees offer prayers outside a Lord Ganesh temple in Guwahati, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. A weekend lockdown has been imposed in the state to contain the spread of COVID-19 till August 31. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
A resident of Chennai decorates her house with Coronavirus-themed Ganesha and thousands of Ganesha idols to celebrate the festival. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
A boy sits holding an idol of Lord Ganesha in the trunk of a car during Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations in Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
First Published on Aug 22, 2020 04:37 pm