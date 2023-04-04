English
    In Pics: Bhutan King Jigme Wangchuk meets PM Modi in Delhi ahead of bilateral talks

    The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk, who is on a three-day state visit to India, was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 4 ahead of bilateral talks between India and Bhutan. The meeting between the two leaders is seen as an opportunity to take stock of progress in bilateral relations.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 04, 2023 / 04:40 PM IST
    The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk, who is on a three-day state visit to India, was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 4 ahead of their bilateral talks. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)
    The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk, who is on a three-day state visit to India, was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 4 ahead of bilateral talks between the two countries. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)
    The meeting between the two leaders is seen as an opportunity to take stock of progress in bilateral relations. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)
    The meeting between the two leaders is seen as an opportunity to take stock of progress in bilateral relations. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)
    Earlier in the day, Bhutan King attended paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. He also signed the visitors' book at Rajghat. (Image: AP)
    Earlier in the day, Bhutan King paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. He also signed the visitors' book at Rajghat. (Image: AP)
    He also met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval earlier on April 4. (Image: ANI)
    He also met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval earlier on April 4. (Image: ANI)
    On April 3, Bhutan King was welcomed by the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who later paid him a visit in the evening. Jaishankar stated that he "truly appreciates" the Bhutan King's goal of advancing the special relationship with India. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)
    On April 3, Bhutan King was welcomed by the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who later paid him a visit in the evening. Jaishankar stated that he "truly appreciates" the Bhutan King's goal of advancing the special relationship with India. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)
    The Bhutan King is India at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu. The King is being accompanied by Bhutan's Foreign Minister Dr Tandi Dorji and other senior officials. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)
    The Bhutan King is India at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu. The King is being accompanied by Bhutan's Foreign Minister Dr Tandi Dorji and other senior officials. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)
    King Wangchuck's visit is in keeping with the long-standing tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two nations. The unique relationship between India and Bhutan has been preserved by a custom of frequent high-level exchanges between the two nations. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)
    King Wangchuck's visit is in keeping with the long-standing tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two nations. The unique relationship between India and Bhutan has been preserved by a custom of frequent high-level exchanges between the two nations. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)
    first published: Apr 4, 2023 03:50 pm