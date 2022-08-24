English
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 | Here’s all you need to know about Lord Ganesha’s favorite food ‘modak’

    Lord Ganesha is the God of wisdom. Did you know that the modaks symbolize the reward of wisdom?

    Moneycontrol News
    August 24, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST
    With preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi festival in full swing across India, here’s all you need to know about modak -- Lord Ganesha’s favourite food. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Modaks are steamed dumplings with an outer rice flour dough and a coconut-jaggery stuffing. These are slathered with hot ghee before serving. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Modak is also known as modakam or kudumu in Telugu, kadabu in Kannada, kozhukattai in Tamil. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Lord Ganesha’s love for modaks earned him the name ‘Modakapriyaya’; it is one of his 108 names. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Here’s the story that goes behind Lord Ganesha’s love for modak. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Modaks are made of rice, coconut, jaggery. Here’s the recipe to make modaks. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Tags: #Ganesh Chaturthi #India #Lord Ganesha #Slideshow
    first published: Aug 24, 2022 04:44 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.