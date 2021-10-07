MARKET NEWS

Forbes India Rich List 2021: See who is back in Top-10 club

India's 100 richest are now worth $775 billion, according to the Forbes list.

Moneycontrol News
October 07, 2021 / 01:24 PM IST
Forbes on October 7 released India Rich List 2021. Mukesh Ambani remains the wealthiest Indian for the 14th year in a row—since 2008—adding $4 billion to his net worth in 2021. Gautam Adani is now a close second with a $74.8 billion fortune, only $17.9 billion shy of Ambani. Take a look at top 10 richest Indians:
Aditya Birla Group's theatre initiative is the brainchild of Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla.
Rank 10 | Kumar Birla | Aditya Birla Group | Net Worth: 15.8 billion
Rank 10 | Shapoor Pallonji Mistry | Company: Shapoor Pallonji | Wealth: Rs 76,000 crore (Image: Forbes)
Rank 9 | Pallonji Mistry | Shapoorji Pallonji Group | Net Worth: 16.4 billion
Uday Kotak
Rank 8 | Uday Kotak | Kotak Mahindra Bank | Net Worth: 16.5 billion
Savitri Jindal | Company: Chairperson, OP Jindal Group | Net worth: $6.6 billion | Savitri Jindal saw her wealth rise from $5.8 billion to $6.6 billion in 2020, which means her wealth rose by $0.8 billion or 13.8 percent from 2019.
Rank 7 | Savitri Jindal | O.P. Jindal Group | Net Worth: 18 billion
Lakshmi Mittal | Chairman and CEO, ArcelorMittal | Net worth: $18.3 billion (Image: Reuters)
Rank 6 | Lakshmi Mittal | ArcelorMittal | Net Worth: 18.8 billion
Cyrus Poonawalla said the ideal gap between two doses of Covishield is two months, as against the 12-16 weeks gap mandated by the government.
Rank 5 | Cyrus Poonawalla | Serum Institute of India | Net Worth: 19 billion
Radhakishan Damani
Rank 4 | Radhakishan Damani | Avenue Supermarts | Net Worth: 29.4 billion
Founder of HCL Technologies Shiv Nadar.
Rank 3 | Shiv Nadar | HCL Technologies | Net Worth: 31 billion
Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group
Rank 2 | Gautam Adani | Adani Ports & SEZ | Net Worth: 74.8 billion
Rank 1 | Mukesh Ambani | Reliance Industries | Net Worth: 92.7 billion. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Tags: #Forbes India Rich List 2021 #Kumar Birla #Mukesh Ambani #Pallonji Mistry #Slideshow #Uday Kotak
first published: Oct 7, 2021 11:05 am

