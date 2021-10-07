Forbes India Rich List 2021: See who is back in Top-10 club

Forbes on October 7 released India Rich List 2021. Mukesh Ambani remains the wealthiest Indian for the 14th year in a row—since 2008—adding $4 billion to his net worth in 2021. Gautam Adani is now a close second with a $74.8 billion fortune, only $17.9 billion shy of Ambani. Take a look at top 10 richest Indians: