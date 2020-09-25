172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|india|farmers-stage-protest-in-india-against-modi-governments-new-farm-bills-5883981.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Farmers stage protest in India against Modi government's new farm bills

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has defended the legislation - recently approved by India's parliament - as reform measures that will help rid India's vast agriculture sector of antiquated laws.

Indian farmers protest intensified over the three new bills that was recently passed in parliament that the government believe will boost growth in the farming sector through private investments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has defended the legislation - recently approved by India's parliament - as reform measures that will help rid India's vast agriculture sector of antiquated laws. Ever since then the farmers from parts of India began protesting against the contentious farm bill. (Image: News18)

Farmers sit on the water tank as they block a national highway during a protest against farm bills passed by India's parliament, in Shambhu in the northern state of Punjab, September 25. (Image: Reuters)

Farmers sit on a road as they block a national highway during a protest against farm bills passed by India's parliament, in Shambhu in the northern state of Punjab, September 25. (Image: Reuters)

Farmers staged protest in U.P against the news farm bill. (Image: News18)

BKU leaders are currently protesting against farmer's bill in Baghpat's Baraut. (Image: News18)

Police on alert mode in Moradabad due to farmers’ protest. (Image: News18)

Farmers staged protest in Mayiladuthurai district. (Image: News 18 Tamil Nadu)

Farmers shout slogans as they block a railway track protesting against the new farm bills, at Devi Dass Pura village, about 20 kilometers from Amritsar, September 24. (Image: AP)

Farmers wearing vegetable garlands attend a protest march against farm bills passed by India's parliament, in Kolkata, September 23. (Image: Reuters)

Farmers participate in an anti-government protest against farm bills in Bengaluru, September 21. (Image: AP)

First Published on Sep 25, 2020 03:29 pm

