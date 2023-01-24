Amazon launches India's first e-commerce cargo fleet service for faster deliveries | In Pics

1/6 Amazon India on January 23 has launched a dedicated air cargo service, Amazon Air, to enhance its transportation network. K T Rama Rao, Minister of Industries of Telangana inducted the service in Hyderabad alongside Amazon's senior leadership. (Image: Twitter @KTRTRS)

2/6 “We have been working towards strengthening the state’s air cargo infrastructure, and we welcome the launch of Amazon Air, which will further assist in making Hyderabad a cargo hub for the country and will create additional employment opportunities in the state,” said KT Rama Rao. (Image: Twitter @KTRTRS)

3/6 Amazon Air will utilise the cargo capacity of two Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by Quickjet Cargo Airlines to exclusively transport packages for Amazon. Each Amazon Air will ship thousands of packages every day and fly across four major Indian cities, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai. (Image: Amazon)

4/6 Quikjet, a Bengaluru-based freight carrier which is a unit of Europe's ASL Aviation, already operates one plane for Amazon and from January 24 will operate its second across cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. (Image: Twitter @KTRTRS)

5/6 The cargo service will give Amazon tighter control over costs and flight schedules while reducing delivery times across a wider range of products. (Image: Amazon)